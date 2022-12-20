The Worldwide Disposable Protective Apparel Industry is Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2031: Product Innovation to Encourage End-user Adoption & Rising Focus on Workplace Safety Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Protective Apparel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disposable protective apparel market is pegged at $2,410.4 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% and reach $4,358.0 million by 2031.
The growth in the global disposable protective apparel market is expected to be driven by increasing government initiatives related to workplace safety. Based on product type, the gloves segment, which captures around 46% of the market as of 2021, is expected to lead the disposable protective apparel market.
Other product types, including masks, accounted for approximately 23%, coveralls/overalls accounted for 11%, gowns/suits accounted for approximately 9%, aprons and respirators accounted for about 4% each, and other product types of disposable protective apparel accounted for around 3% of the total demand in 2021.
The apparel which protects consumers from particles, dust, heat, molecules, vapors, allergens, radiations, and other hazards and is usually used for single use and needs to be replaced frequently is termed as disposable protective apparel. Disposable protective apparel is prominently used in workplaces, including healthcare, industrial, and construction sectors. Demand for disposable protective apparel is expected to grow significantly with increasing investments in the healthcare industry.
Disposable protective apparel is a critical element for the rapidly expanding healthcare sector. Growth in the disposable protective apparel market is being driven by the increasing awareness amongst the consumer related to personal safety and technological developments in disposable protective apparel, such as the manufacturing of breathable and heat-resistant apparel. The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries related to workplace safety.
Market Dynamics
Following are the demand drivers for the disposable protective apparel market:
Rising Focus on Workplace Safety
Product Innovation to Encourage End-User Adoption
Growth in End-User Industries Utilizing Disposable Protective Apparel
The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:
Uncertainty in Raw Materials Availability and Supply
Competition from Unorganized or Low-Cost Producers
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by End User
Healthcare
Industrial (Chemical, Oil and Gas, Mining, Automotive, Manufacturing (Metalworking), Others)
Construction
Others
Healthcare is anticipated to be one of the prominent end-use markets for disposable protective apparel during the forecast period 2022-2031.
Segmentation 2: by Material
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyester
Latex
Nitrile
Others
Based on material, the disposable protective apparel market is estimated to be led by nitrile during the forecast period 2022-2031. Nitrile is prominently used in the manufacturing of gloves; with increased demand for gloves, the demand for nitrile is anticipated to increase in the upcoming future.
Segmentation 3: by Product Type
Masks
Coveralls/Overalls
Aprons
Gloves
Gowns/Suits
Respirators
Others
Based on product type, the disposable protective apparel market is estimated to be led by gloves during the forecast period 2022-2031. Gloves are widely used by the healthcare worker and consumers on the back of COVID-19, which is anticipated to create huge demand for gloves.
Segmentation 4: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe
China
U.K.
Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Rest-of-the-World
China is expected to lead the disposable protective apparel market throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of a significant number of healthcare industries and food, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers in the region.
Recent Developments in Disposable Protective Apparel Market
In April 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. announced that it had developed LIVMOA 4500AS disposable personal protective clothing. The new offering complies with the JIS T 8115 Type 4 standard for "Spray-tight" chemical self-protective apparel.
In June 2018, DuPont announced plans to invest more than $400 million in the water & protection segment to increase capacity for the manufacture of TYVEK nonwoven materials at its Luxembourg site due to growing global demand. The expansion for the new operating line of TYVEK nonwoven materials is expected to be completed in 2023.
In January 2021, the Uvex Safety Group GmbH & Co. KG acquired shares in HexArmor and now holds a majority stake in the company. This agreement is anticipated to strengthen the company's market position in North America.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Company Type 1 (by Product Type): Coveralls/Overalls
3M Company
Ansell Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
International Enviroguard, Inc.
Ironwear
Lakeland Industries, Inc.
Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
Kimberley-Clark Professionals
Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
Uvex Group
Asatex AG
Derekduck Industries Corp
Company Type 2 (by Product Type): Masks and Respirators
3M Company
Honeywell International Inc
International Enviroguard, Inc.
Ironwear
Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
Uvex group
Company Type 3 (by Product Type): Gloves
Honeywell International Inc
Ironwear
Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
Kimberley-Clark Professionals
Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
Uvex Group
Asatex AG
Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
ENMED Global
Company Type 4 (by Product Type): Aprons, Gowns, and Suits
DuPont
Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
Magid Glove & Safety
DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Asatex AG
Lakeland Industries, Inc.
Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
International Enviroguard, Inc.
3M Company
Ansell Ltd.
Company Type 5 (by Product Type): Others
3M Company
Ansell Ltd.
International Enviroguard, Inc.
Ironwear
Lakeland Industries, Inc.
Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
Asatex AG
DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
Magid Glove & Safety
OccuNomix International LLC
Anqiu Berland Garment Co., Ltd.
DuPont
Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmgmb3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-disposable-protective-apparel-industry-is-expected-to-reach-4-3-billion-by-2031-product-innovation-to-encourage-end-user-adoption--rising-focus-on-workplace-safety-drives-growth-301707050.html
SOURCE Research and Markets