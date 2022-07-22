U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

The Worldwide Disposable Syringes Industry is Expected to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global disposable syringes market reached a value of US$ 13.01 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.87% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Disposable syringes are widely utilized for injecting medicines through intravenous or intramuscular ways to treat different diseases. They are plastic syringes designed for one-time use in the medical, veterinary, and research and development (R&D) fields. They are cheaper compared to traditional syringes without any maintenance costs. They assist in maintaining the safety of the patients while reducing the chances of cross-contamination.

At present, there is a rise in the use of disposable syringes to support the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disease, injuries, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, influenza, and pneumonia. This, along with the growing number of surgeries across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the number of patients suffering from acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) around the world due to unprotected sexual contact and contact with infected blood. This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, key market players are focusing on efficient sterilizing surgery while avoiding infections among healthcare practitioners and patients, especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moreover, the growing incidences of needlestick injuries among patients are catalyzing the demand for disposable syringes. Besides this, the rising trend of self-injecting medicines is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the adoption of disposable medical supplies for preventing the spread of infections in operating rooms. These initiatives are projected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Henke-Sass Wolf GmbH, Nipro Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Retractable Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation and Vita Needle Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global disposable syringes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global disposable syringes market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global disposable syringes market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Disposable Syringes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Conventional Syringes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Safety Syringes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Retractable Safety Syringes
6.2.2.2 Non-Retractable Safety Syringes
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Immunization Injections
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Therapeutic Injections
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Henke-Sass Wolf GmbH
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Nipro Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Novo Nordisk A/S
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Retractable Technologies Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Terumo Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Vita Needle Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfbfp6

Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-disposable-syringes-industry-is-expected-to-reach-20-5-billion-by-2027--301591751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

