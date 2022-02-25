U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.36
    +21.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,451.02
    +227.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,450.84
    -22.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    +8.03 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    -1.16 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.70
    -33.60 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.66 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    +0.0100 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3392
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,165.74
    +3,806.31 (+10.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.58
    +21.46 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.72
    +230.34 (+3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Worldwide DNA Repair Drugs Industry to 2026 - by Technology Type, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market
Global DNA Repair Drugs Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Repair Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth examination of the healthcare industry, with a particular emphasis on global market trend analysis. The report's goal is to provide an overview of the market for DNA repair drugs, as well as market segmentation by type, application and geography.

During the forecast period, the market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the DNA repair drug market, as well as key market trends and opportunities.

Report Includes

  • 20 data tables and 20 additional tables

  • A brief general outlook of the global markets for DNA repair drugs within the biotech industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global DNA repair drugs market, industry structure, regulatory scenario and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

  • Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, federal regulations and opportunity assessment of next generation technologies anticipated to drive the progress of this market

  • Evaluation of current market size and revenue forecast for DNA repair drugs in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application and region

  • Assessment of new developments relate to DNA research and type classification, their improvement techniques, focused scene investigation and patterns of advancements

  • Insight into the R&D spendings in the pharmaceutical industry, approval of new drugs, projected revenues and cost analyses

  • Emphasis on the SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impairs on DNA repair and inhibits

  • Profile descriptions of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • DNA Damage

  • Sources of DNA Damage

  • DNA Repair Mechanism

  • Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair

  • Repair of Double-Strand Breaks

  • Nucleotide Excision Repair

  • Mismatch Repair

  • Homologous Recombination (HR)

  • Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)

  • Alternative End Joining

  • Targets for Cancer Therapy

  • DNA Damage Response for Cancer Chemotherapy

  • Targeting PARP-1

  • Targeting APE 1

  • Targeting XRCC 1

  • Targeting DNA-PKcs

  • Targeting Ligases

  • Targeting PI-3 kinase

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

  • Structure and Function of PARP Inhibitors

  • Use of PARP Inhibitors in Treatment

  • FDA-approved PARP Inhibitors for Use in Cancer Treatment

  • PARP Inhibitors in Clinical Trials

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Epidemiology of Ovarian Cancer

  • Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer

  • Breast Cancer

  • Risk Factors for Breast Cancer

  • Signs and Symptoms

  • Treatment

  • Challenges

  • Global Impact

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Market Overview and Discussion

  • Rise of DNA Repair Cases by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 R&D in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Healthcare Expenditures

  • Continued Emphasis on R&D Activities

  • Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Factors Influencing Spending for R&D

  • Trends in R&D Spending and New Drug Development

  • R&D Spending

  • New Drug Development

  • Approvals of New Drugs

  • Trends in Recent Drug Spending by Therapeutic Class

  • Types of New Drug Development

  • Factors Influencing R&D Spending

  • Projected Revenues

  • Revenues as Funding for R&D

  • New Drug Costs in R&D

Chapter 8 DNA Repair Inhibitors on SARS-CoV-2

  • Biological Structure of SARS-CoV-2

  • Viral Infection Induces DNA Damage

  • Federal Funding for the Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • ABBVIE INC.

  • AMGEN INC.

  • ABBOTT LABORATORIES

  • ASTRAZENECA PLC

  • BAYER AG

  • BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

  • ELI LILLY

  • F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

  • GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

  • GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON

  • MERCK & CO., INC.

  • MERCK KGAA

  • NOVARTIS AG

  • PFIZER INC.

  • SANOFI S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0dhl4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Foot Locker Sinks as Shrinking Nike Business Pinches Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. shares tumbled in early trading Friday after the company issued a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., the retailer’s largest supplier, cuts back on business.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion

  • Down 66% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy PayPal?

    It's been an even worse story for growth stocks. Since peaking in November, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has lost 24%, while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has lost 13% in comparison. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one stellar growth stock that has taken a hit.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Two Factors are Currently Missing to Trigger Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Squeeze

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is back at the IPO start line after almost 3 years of hopes, dreams, and a stock price rollercoaster. In the wake of yet another earnings result, the stock remains under pressure. Yet, it is not written-off, as the turnaround could be sudden and volatile.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Square Stock Rises On Cash App Outlook As Earnings Top Estimates

    SQ stock climbed as December-quarter earnings, net revenue and gross payment volume topped estimates amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Alibaba Stock Is in the Dumps. Here Are 2 Requirements for a Turnaround.

    Alibaba just notched its slowest quarterly sales growth since the company went public almost a decade ago. Not good.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Buy Today

    Throughout much of the pandemic, it seemed the stock market was on fire. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 135% from the bottom on March 23, 2020, to the top on November 22, 2021. The Invesco Trust is down 18% from its all-time high and closing in on bear market territory -- a drop of 20% or more.

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher With Putin Open To Ukraine Talks; Russian Invasion Continues

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Li Auto Posts Second Straight Quarterly Profit. The Stock Is Rising.

    Li Auto's fourth-quarter profit was smaller than expected. But vehicle gross profit margins improved from the third quarter.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Etsy Tops Earnings Estimates but Its Forecast Didn’t. Here’s Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Etsy disappointed on guidance but it’s stock was soaring Friday after the online marketplace crafted an earnings beat. The company on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.11 per share, higher than the 77 cents expected by analysts. Gross merchandise sales grew by 16.5% to a record $4.20 billion in the quarter, “driven by an early and strong kick off to the holiday season in October and extended strength through December,” the press release stated.