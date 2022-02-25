Worldwide DNA Repair Drugs Industry to 2026 - by Technology Type, Application and Region
Global DNA Repair Drugs Market
Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Repair Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth examination of the healthcare industry, with a particular emphasis on global market trend analysis. The report's goal is to provide an overview of the market for DNA repair drugs, as well as market segmentation by type, application and geography.
During the forecast period, the market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the DNA repair drug market, as well as key market trends and opportunities.
Report Includes
20 data tables and 20 additional tables
A brief general outlook of the global markets for DNA repair drugs within the biotech industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global DNA repair drugs market, industry structure, regulatory scenario and penetration of technologies within the marketplace
Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, federal regulations and opportunity assessment of next generation technologies anticipated to drive the progress of this market
Evaluation of current market size and revenue forecast for DNA repair drugs in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application and region
Assessment of new developments relate to DNA research and type classification, their improvement techniques, focused scene investigation and patterns of advancements
Insight into the R&D spendings in the pharmaceutical industry, approval of new drugs, projected revenues and cost analyses
Emphasis on the SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impairs on DNA repair and inhibits
Profile descriptions of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
DNA Damage
Sources of DNA Damage
DNA Repair Mechanism
Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair
Repair of Double-Strand Breaks
Nucleotide Excision Repair
Mismatch Repair
Homologous Recombination (HR)
Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)
Alternative End Joining
Targets for Cancer Therapy
DNA Damage Response for Cancer Chemotherapy
Targeting PARP-1
Targeting APE 1
Targeting XRCC 1
Targeting DNA-PKcs
Targeting Ligases
Targeting PI-3 kinase
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors
Structure and Function of PARP Inhibitors
Use of PARP Inhibitors in Treatment
FDA-approved PARP Inhibitors for Use in Cancer Treatment
PARP Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Ovarian Cancer
Epidemiology of Ovarian Cancer
Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer
Breast Cancer
Risk Factors for Breast Cancer
Signs and Symptoms
Treatment
Challenges
Global Impact
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Market Overview and Discussion
Rise of DNA Repair Cases by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 7 R&D in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Healthcare Expenditures
Continued Emphasis on R&D Activities
Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Factors Influencing Spending for R&D
Trends in R&D Spending and New Drug Development
R&D Spending
New Drug Development
Approvals of New Drugs
Trends in Recent Drug Spending by Therapeutic Class
Types of New Drug Development
Factors Influencing R&D Spending
Projected Revenues
Revenues as Funding for R&D
New Drug Costs in R&D
Chapter 8 DNA Repair Inhibitors on SARS-CoV-2
Biological Structure of SARS-CoV-2
Viral Infection Induces DNA Damage
Federal Funding for the Development of COVID-19 Vaccines
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
ABBVIE INC.
AMGEN INC.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BAYER AG
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
ELI LILLY
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
MERCK KGAA
NOVARTIS AG
PFIZER INC.
SANOFI S.A.
