Worldwide Document Scanning Services Industry to 2028 - Featuring Armstrong Archives, Chicago Records Management and Cube Records Management Services Among Others

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global and Japan Document Scanning Services Market, By Service Type, by Document Type, By End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digitization is the process of scanning paper documents and converting them into electronic formats. Most of the companies are scanning documents, in order to save cost, increase productivity, and also to improve access to the information. The digitization of documents can prevent the loss of sensitive information by providing backup in case of loss or damage to the physical documents. The high-speed scanners are used to scan documents into digital images.

Document outsourcing consists of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical character recognition (OCR) methods, in order to convert hand-written documents into electronic information. Moreover, due to the increasing demand for outsourcing document scanning services in organizations, document outsourcing service providers are trying to solve a business challenge by providing value-added services to their customers.

For instance, Ricoh Ltd., specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems, and IT services, introduced document process outsourcing services for organizations in order to outsource their document business processes. The outsourced service providers help organizations to reduce the overall cost, enhance productivity, and improve workflow efficiencies in the organizations.

The increasing demand for document scanning services in the logistics sector in Japan is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Logistics document scanning services help transport companies to digitize and organize documents in such a way that will improve operational efficiency.

These services are used by both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to keep track of their workflow. For instance, in September 2020, Ripcord Inc., a U.S.-based leading robotics digitization company announced joint venture with Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., a Japan-based company, which manufactures xerographic and document-related products and services, in order to bring digital transformation technologies in Japan and the APAC region. Through this joint venture, Ripcord Inc. and Fuji Xerox help their customers to streamline operations, accelerate digitization, reduce costs, reduce labor costs associated with digitizing and improve customer experiences.

The document scanning method captures detail from the paper document and converts it into digital format for ease of storage, retrieval, search, and use. Most of the business enterprises in Japan are adopting document scanning services, in order to save time and money in the organization. It can reduce storage costs and resources needed to maintain and retrieve records. Document scanning makes it easy to share documents and collaborate on projects without any need for paper information.

Document scanning not only benefits the business but also protects the environment as well. It enormously cut down the consumption of paper, stationery items, ink, and many others. Document scanning also plays important role in streamlining the work processes and improving workplace productivity. For instance, Canon Inc., a Japan-based company who manufacture lenses, cameras, medical equipment, and scanners, is taking steps to protect its business and reduce risk by converting paper documents into digital information. The document scanning services help businesses against loss of files, reduce operating costs, and enable safe transfer of products or business records.

Increasing adoption of document digitization services in Japan is driving the growth of the market. The companies prefer scanning paper documents and converting them into electronic formats in order to save cost, increase productivity, and also to improve access to the information.

For instance, in March 2021, NTT DOCOMO Inc., a Japan-based mobile operator company, signed a partnership with Ripcord, a U.S.-based robotic digitization company that launched a new digital transformation (DX) solution. The robotic approach to DX solution replaces manual, error-prone, labor-intensive processes and replaces traditional approaches with new automation technologies such as robotics and machine learning.

