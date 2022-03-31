U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Worldwide Dolomite Industry to 2028 - Featuring Imerys, Sibelco and Omya Group Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dolomite Market

Dolomite Market
Dolomite Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dolomite Market, by Product, by End-use, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dolomite is an anhydrous carbonate mineral composed of calcium magnesium carbonate. An alternate name used for dolomite is dolomitic rock or dolostone. Dolomite has a wide range of applications in various industries but the primary application is found in the steel & iron industry and construction sector. Dolomite is found worldwide in the form of bedrocks but the primary deposits are found in the Midwestern U.S., Ontario, Canada, Switzerland, Pamplona, Spain, and Mexico. Dolomite is used in the refractories as a fluxing material. It is also used in the water purification and sludge treatment industries such as desalination plants and RO plants. Dolomite is used as a rich source of calcium and magnesium in the pharmaceutical as well as animal feed industry.

Dolomite is generally used in paint as a filler. Dolomite is a hard mineral, thus it imparts very good scrub resistance to the paint. It is a white extender, which does not temper the paint color and gives opaqueness to paint film. It is easy to disperse due to its hydrophilic nature same as calcium carbonate. Dolomite is slowly gaining market with better consistency and quality with more equivalent grades than calcium carbonate in the paint industry. Dolomite also has the ability to grow in volume over time, allowing it to compete with calcium carbonates in a wider spectrum of goods.

Dolomite is becoming more popular in the paint industry as a result of these factors. In the paper and pulp manufacturing sector, dolomite has been used in paper and cardboard production by adding it into cellulose in different proportions. Dolomite increases the whiteness of paper due to which there is a lesser requirement of additional optical brighteners. This makes it cost-effective as well as environmentally friendly. Dolomites helps to keep less water and increases the amount of drawn water, thereby increasing the production speed. These advantages of dolomite over calcite is driving the global dolomite market growth.

The dolomite has a variety of applications in various industries. It is used as a filler in the glass and ceramic industry. Dolomite is also used as a source of magnesium oxide for making magnesium metal and chemical uses, such as the common laxative milk of magnesia. Dolomite is used in some types of cements and as mineral specimens. Crushed dolomite aggregates are used for the construction of concrete mixtures.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dolomite market, market size (US$ Billion and Kilotons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global dolomite market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Imerys S.A., Sibelco, RHI Magnesita, Omya Group, JFE minerals, Varbar dolomite, Lhoist Group, Arij Global Trading, Nordkalk Corporation, Beihei Group, Arihant Minchem, and Carmeuse.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global dolomite market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dolomite market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product

  • Market Snippet, By End-use

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global Dolomite Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19)Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Dolomite Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Dolomite Market, By Product, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Agglomerates

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Calcined

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Sintered

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

6. Global Dolomite Market, By End-use, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Iron & Steel

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Construction Materials

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Glass & Ceramics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Water Treatment

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Agriculture

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

7. Global Dolomite Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Kilotons)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Imerys S.A.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sibelco

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • RHI Magnesita

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Omya Group

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • JFE Minerals

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Varbar Dolomite

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Lhoist Group

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Arij Global Trading

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Nordkalk Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Beihei Group

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Arihant Minchem

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Carmeuse

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kexvvc

