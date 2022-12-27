U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.25
    +26.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,585.00
    +210.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,144.75
    +69.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.90
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    +0.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +11.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    -0.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2390
    +0.3790 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,881.64
    +32.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.24
    +0.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

The Worldwide Dolomite Mining Industry is Projected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dolomite Mining Market

Dolomite Mining Market
Dolomite Mining Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dolomite Mining Market By Mineral type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dolomite mining market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

295

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1.8 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$2.7 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Dolomite is a type of limestone, a sedimentary rock containing large amounts of the mineral dolomite. Calcium magnesium carbonate, calcite, aragonite, and dolomite make up around 2% of the crust of the earth. Crystals of dolomite are colorless, white, buff, pinkish, or blue.

Granular dolomite is found in rocks and is light to dark grey, tan, or white. Dolomite crystals are translucent or almost opaque.. Dolomite is the predominant component of dolostone and dolomite marble. As it includes magnesium metal and magnesia, dolomite is used to create refractory bricks (MgO).

Dolomite is used in glass industry to improve and enhance process parameters and end product qualities in a wide range of application. It is often used as an aggregate of both cement & bitumen and sometimes as a flux also, it improves the viscosity of the glass melt and increases the scratch resistance and chemical resistance of the glass.

It is used in agriculture owing to high nutrition value, it helps in maintaining the PH of soil that is why it is also called dolomitic lime or dolomitic limestone. It is used in a variety of application, including steelmaking, rubber, mining, and in agriculture for the production of fertilizers, which drives the Dolomite mining market.

However, fluctuating prices and replacement of dolomite as an igneous rock, which contains olivine mineral, could also hamper the dolomite mining market. Moreover, the harmful influence in the aquatic environment of dolomite products, which is also the most prevalent pollutants for any water environment, is also expected to hinder the market growth. Demand for dolomite has increased in the construction industry and in steel making as well as in glass industry. It provides rigidity, stability, and high viscosity and hence is in more demand.

The Dolomite mining market is segmented on the basis of mineral type, type, application, and region .On the basis of mineral type, the market is categorized into calcined dolomite and sintered dolomite. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into construction, agriculture, animal feed, ceramics & glass, iron & steel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the global Dolomite mining market are Arihant Min chem, Calcinor, Carmeuse, E. Dillon & Company, Essel Mining & Industries Limited, Imerys, JFE Mineral Co., Ltd, Lhoist, Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Longcliffe, Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd., Nordkalk Corporation, Omya AG, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Sibelco. Other players operating in the Dolomite mining market are Infrasors Holding Ltd., Aruna Dolomite Mines, Inca mining.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dolomite mining market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing dolomite mining market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the dolomite mining market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dolomite mining market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Pricing Analysis
3.8.Regulatory Guidelines
3.9.Market Share Analysis
3.10.Value Chain Analysis
3.11.Key Regulation Analysis
3.12.Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: DOLOMITE MINING MARKET, BY MINERAL TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Calcined Dolomite
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Sintered Dolomite
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DOLOMITE MINING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Construction
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Agriculture
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Animal Feed
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Ceramics and Glass
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Iron and Steel
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Others
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DOLOMITE MINING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Arihant Min Chem
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 calcinor s.a.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 carmeuse group
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 E. Dillon & Company
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Essel Mining & Industries Limited
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 imerys
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 JFE MINERAL Co., LTD.
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 lhoist
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 longcliffe group limited
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.11 Nittetsu Mining Co. Ltd.
8.11.1 Company overview
8.11.2 Company snapshot
8.11.3 Operating business segments
8.11.4 Product portfolio
8.11.5 Business performance
8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.12 nordkalk corporation
8.12.1 Company overview
8.12.2 Company snapshot
8.12.3 Operating business segments
8.12.4 Product portfolio
8.12.5 Business performance
8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.13 Omya AG
8.13.1 Company overview
8.13.2 Company snapshot
8.13.3 Operating business segments
8.13.4 Product portfolio
8.13.5 Business performance
8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.14 RHI Magnesita GmbH
8.14.1 Company overview
8.14.2 Company snapshot
8.14.3 Operating business segments
8.14.4 Product portfolio
8.14.5 Business performance
8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.15 sibelco group
8.15.1 Company overview
8.15.2 Company snapshot
8.15.3 Operating business segments
8.15.4 Product portfolio
8.15.5 Business performance
8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tss2l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • PUMA (ETR:PUM) jumps 8.0% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is...

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, Tesla, Alibaba, and More

    Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as a winter storm causes chaos across the United States.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees a Recovery for These 2 Software Stocks

    It’s no secret many tech stocks have had a torrid time navigating 2022’s bear with many down significantly for the year. However, heading into 2023, Goldman Sachs’ Kash Rangan thinks a recovery could be in the cards for beaten-down software stocks. ‘Software stocks in our coverage underperformed the NASDAQ significantly in 2022,’ said Rangan, who goes on to outline why tech – and software in particular – is primed to push ahead when the bear turns toward recovery: “With the contraction in softwa

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as MP Materials Corp.'s (NYSE:MP) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    Every investor in MP Materials Corp. ( NYSE:MP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 40...

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • U.S. stock futures rise ahead of last trading week of 2022

    Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year.

  • This Giant Oil ETF Is Seeing Phenomenal Returns. Why It’s Far Outpacing the Price of Oil.

    Shares of the United States Oil Fund surged last week, capping a phenomenal run in recent weeks that far outpaced meager gains in the price of oil. The fund has made major moves to protect itself against swings in the near-term price of oil. When oil slumped in 2020, USO began investing in multiple long-dated futures contracts for oil rather than relying on the next month’s price.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?