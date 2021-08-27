Worldwide Dosimeter Industry to 2028 - Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dosimeter Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on this report, the global dosimeter market is predicted to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.05% over the forecasting years 2021-2028.



Factors such as rising demand from the healthcare industry, the importance of dosimeters in the nuclear power industry, and increasing awareness about occupational safety are fueling the growth of the dosimeter market. Ionizing radiation is one of the primary threats affecting healthcare workers. As a result, there is a high demand for instruments like dosimeters to measure the dose of radiation the staff received while working near equipment containing radioisotopes.



However, the need for skilled professionals, coupled with the increase in the use of renewable energy, restricts the overall development of the dosimeter market globally.



The global dosimeter market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth rate in the dosimeter market during the projected period. This strong growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of radiation technology across various end-user industries. Moreover, the increasing focus on nuclear power for electricity generation in order to meet growing electricity demand adds to the studied market's growth in the region.



Furthermore, China has a high number of nuclear power units accounting for a significant amount of total power generation in the country. This further influences the demand for dosimeters in nuclear power plants, thereby supporting the development of the dosimeter market across the APAC region.

The renowned firms in the dosimeter market include Mirion Technologies, GE Healthcare, Ecotest, Honeywell, Radiation Detection Company, Bertin Instruments, Dosilab, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dosimetrics GmbH, Ortek, Landauer, PTW Freiburg GmbH, IBA Worldwide, Gammadata Instrument AB, and Polimaster.

GE Healthcare is one of the leading companies providing medical technology and digital solutions. It offers its clientele medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, data analytics, online accessories, and consulting services. Besides, the company's vast product portfolio includes a RaySafe i2 dosimeter that measures and records dose and its rate each second. GE Healthcare functions through its subsidiaries across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It is headquartered in the United Kingdom.



