Worldwide Downstream Navigation Satellite System Services Industry - Companies Positioned Using Growth and Innovation Scores
Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream Global Navigation Satellite System Services, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the world moves toward automation and digitization, established and emerging industries will rely on geolocation. Accurate positioning, timing, and synchronization capabilities, for example, would reduce the cost of setting up new 5G network infrastructure and enable different location-based services and applications.
High-accuracy downstream global navigation satellite system (GNSS) services will continue to influence everything from precision agriculture and the Internet of Things to urban mobility and smart ships. In fact, the publisher determined that these areas and the survey and mapping industry are the largest consumers of GNSS services.
Downtime is a common problem and an occasional occurrence, with outages ranging from 8 to 60 seconds. Numerous start-ups that are developing resilient services with higher accuracy and less downtime are gaining traction and capable of competing with big companies, causing the market to become fragmented.
This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Strategic Imperative
Growth Environment
2. Radar
Radar: Downstream GNSS Services
Radar: Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
CNH Industrial
DDK Positioning
Fugro
Geoflex
Hexagon AB
Point One Navigation
Spaceopal
Swift Navigation
TERIA
Topcon Positioning Systems
4. Strategic Insights
Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
Significance of Being on the Frost Radar
Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
Radar Empowers Investors
Radar Empowers Customers
Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Radar Analytics
Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
