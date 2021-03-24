Worldwide Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Industry to 2026 - Featuring XionLab, Pequa Industries and Biokleen Among Others

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2026.



The global drain cleaner market is observing a rapid adoption of enzymatic solutions. Enzymatic solutions are likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for enzymatic solutions increases as they contain enzymes producing bacteria such as bacillus that feed on clogs. They are safe and effective for plumbing and septic systems, and they help to breakdown organic materials.

Enzymatic drain cleaners are more environment-friendly than chemical solutions. Acid and alkaline drain cleaners have an impact on drainpipes, resulting in leaks and damage. On the contrary, enzymatic solutions are gentle formulations, non-corrosive for metal pipes, sinks, showers, toilets, and tubs. They are free from harmful toxins that irritate the skin, nose, and eyes. Therefore, they do not require protective gear during application. Hence, the adoption of enzymatic solutions as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to chemical disinfectants is expected to boost the drain cleaner and disinfectant market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the drain and disinfectant market during the forecast period:

Increase in Number of Hospital Acquired Infections

Enzymatic Drain Cleaners or Green Drain Cleaners

Increased Demand for the Professional Cleaning Services

The study considers the present scenario of the drain cleaner and disinfectant market and its market dynamics for 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market Segmentation



The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market research report includes a detailed segmentation by form, active Ingredients, end-user, packaging, geography. Liquid drain cleaners and disinfectants constituted the highest market share in 2020 and are likely to retain their lead during the forecast period. The rise in hygiene concerns, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, the increase in residential constructions, the establishment of new businesses, and the expansion of commercial spaces have increased the demand for drain disinfectants across the globe. Implementing proper hygiene and sanitation facilities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory care centers, and other healthcare settings to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections is gaining traction, which is further anticipated to boost drain disinfectants' sales. Powdered drain cleaners, which contain sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrate, and aluminum, are expected to reach a revenue of USD 628 million by 2026. Europe is likely to observe an incremental growth of over USD 52 million by 2026. The region is witnessing high demand from hospitals and healthcare & clinical centers to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Alkaline drain cleaners have high pH, which rapidly breaks down clogs. They effectively remove food, grease, and soap scum from sinks, showers, and tub drains; however, they are not meant for toilets. While these solutions are effective for severe clogs, the drain cleaner market decreases as consumers are shifting toward eco-friendly solutions such as enzymatic solutions, which do not harm the environment and work effectively to clear clogs and blockades.



Bottled packaging is widely preferred for drain cleaners and disinfectants, contributing over 91% to the overall revenue. Most disinfectant solutions contain sulfur and other hazardous chemicals; they are packed in HDPE bottles, chemical and stress-crack resistant. Moreover, HDFE bottles are cost-effective, non-leaching, UV, and chemical resistant, which increases their adoption among manufacturers. Sachets constitute a small component of cleaners and disinfectants packaging. They are used for powdered or granular drain cleaners. They help to unclog blockade in washbasin pipes and sinks. They are best suited to remove the deposits causing blockage and increase the health of sink and drainage pipes. Households prefer sachets as they are convenient, easy-to-use, and highly effective in removing clogs. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for sachet packaging.



Hospitals are among the major end-users of drain cleaners and disinfectants and contributed 42% to the commercial drain cleaner and disinfectant market share in 2020. In healthcare units, the demand for drain cleaners and disinfectants has increased over the years to prevent HAIs. The market is growing at a healthy rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness in hospital premises and the adoption of drain cleaners and disinfectants.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size for the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market in 2026?

2. What challenges are faced by vendors in the global drain cleaners market?

3. What innovations are being witnessed by the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market?

4. Which regions are expected to witness high demand for drain cleaners during the forecast period?

5. What are the key opportunities and trends for the disinfectant market vendors?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact of COVID-19

8.1 Overview

8.2 FAQ



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increase in Number of Hospital Acquired Infections

9.2 Increasing Demand Due to Second Wave of Covid-19

9.3 Growing Adoption of Enzymatic Drain Cleaners

9.4 Increased Demand for Professional Cleaning Services

9.5 Growth in Commercial Spaces



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Prevalence of HAIs Globally

10.2 Increasing Risk of Epidemics & Pandemics

10.3 Cost-Effective Maintenance



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Use of Harmful Chemicals in Drain Cleaners

11.2 Shift Toward Traditional Methods of Drain Cleaning

11.3 Introduction of Innovative Disinfectant Systems



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Supply Chain Analysis



13 Form

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Key Insights of Different Types of Drain Cleaners And Disinfectants:



14 Liquid

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Powdered and Granular

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Other

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast



17 Active Ingredients

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Key Insights of Active Ingredients Used in Drain Cleaners & Disinfectants:



18 Alkaline

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast



19 Enzymatic

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast



20 Acidic

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast



21 Other

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast



22 Packaging

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Key Insights of Drain Cleaners & Disinfectants in Different Packaging

22.4 Sachet

22.5 Bottled



23 End-User

23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Residential

23.3 Commercial



24 Geography

24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Geographic Overview



25 Europe

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Key Countries



26 North America

26.1 Market Overview

26.2 Market Size & Forecast

26.3 Key Countries



27 APAC

27.1 Market Overview

27.2 Market Size & Forecast

27.3 Key Countries



28 Latin America

28.1 Market Overview

28.2 Market Size & Forecast

28.3 Key Countries



29 Middle East & Africa

29.1 Market Overview

29.2 Market Size & Forecast

29.3 Key Countries



30 Competitive Landscape

30.1 Competition Overview

30.2 Market Strategy, Promotion, & Development



31 Key Company Profiles

31.1 S.C. Johnson

31.2 The Clorox Company

31.3 Comstar International Inc

31.4 Reckitt Benckiser

31.5 Proctor & Gamble



32 Other Prominent Vendors

32.1 Nu-Calgon

32.2 XionLab

32.3 Pequa Industries, Inc.

32.4 Harris

32.5 Jelmar, Llc

32.6 Scotch Corporation

32.7 Biokleen

32.8 Biosolutions LLC

32.9 Theochem Laboratories Inc

32.1 Utility Chemicals

32.11 Zep Inc

32.12 Roebic Laboratories Inc

32.13 Green Gobbler

32.14 Chaucer Solutions

32.15 Wiseman Industries Ltd

32.16 Nyco

32.17 GAMA Healthcare

32.18 Rockwell Labs Ltd

32.19 Proline Chemical & Plastics

32.2 East India Chemical International

32.21 Sky Chemicals

32.22 Atlas Commodities Private Limited

32.23 Blue Lines Supplies Pvt Ltd



33 Report Summary

33.1 Key Takeaways

33.2 Strategic Recommendations



34 Quantitative Summary

34.1 Form

34.2 Active Ingredients

34.3 End-User

34.4 Geography



35 Appendix

35.1 Abbreviations

