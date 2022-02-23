U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

Worldwide Drug Delivery Industry to 2027 - Growing Focus Towards Home Care and Self-Administration Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Market Research Report by Oral Drug Delivery, by Device Type, by Distribution Channels, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Drug Delivery Market size was estimated at USD 1,203.27 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,343.57 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% to reach USD 2,664.35 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Drug Delivery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Oral Drug Delivery, the market was studied across Injectable Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, and Topical Drug Delivery.

  • Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Advanced and Conventional.

  • Based on Distribution Channels, the market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, and Respiratory Diseases.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Drug Delivery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Drug Delivery Market, including 3M Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Evonik Industries AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, Gensco Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, IntelGenx Technologies Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, MERCK KGaA, Nemera La Verpilliere SAS, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Drug Delivery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Drug Delivery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Drug Delivery Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Drug Delivery Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Drug Delivery Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Drug Delivery Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Drug Delivery Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Technological advancements
5.1.1.2. Increasing use of biological drugs
5.1.1.3. Swelling demand for effective drug delivery mechanisms
5.1.1.4. Significant increase in chronic diseases
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Increasing drug recalls and drug failures
5.1.2.2. Government regulations delaying the processes
5.1.2.3. Side effects and risk associated with the drugs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising demand for cost-effective healthcare treatment
5.1.3.2. Growing focus towards home care and self-administration
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Pricing pressure
5.1.4.2. Patents expiry
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Drug Delivery Market, by Oral Drug Delivery
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Injectable Drug Delivery
6.3. Nasal Drug Delivery
6.4. Ocular Drug Delivery
6.5. Pulmonary Drug Delivery
6.6. Topical Drug Delivery

7. Drug Delivery Market, by Device Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Advanced
7.3. Conventional

8. Drug Delivery Market, by Distribution Channels
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Retail Pharmacies

9. Drug Delivery Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cancer
9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4. Diabetes
9.5. Respiratory Diseases

10. Americas Drug Delivery Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Drug Delivery Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. 3M Company
14.2. AbbVie Inc.
14.3. Amgen Inc.
14.4. Antares Pharma, Inc.
14.5. AstraZeneca PLC
14.6. Bayer AG
14.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.8. Boehringer Ingelheim Group
14.9. Bristol Myers Squibb
14.10. Eli Lilly and Company
14.11. Evonik Industries AG
14.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.13. Genmab A/S
14.14. Gensco Pharma
14.15. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
14.16. IntelGenx Technologies Corporation
14.17. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
14.18. Medtronic PLC
14.19. MERCK KGaA
14.20. Nemera La Verpilliere SAS
14.21. Novartis AG
14.22. Pfizer Inc.
14.23. Sanofi S.A.
14.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2rfim

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-drug-delivery-industry-to-2027---growing-focus-towards-home-care-and-self-administration-presents-opportunities-301488640.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

