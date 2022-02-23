Worldwide Drug Delivery Industry to 2027 - Growing Focus Towards Home Care and Self-Administration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Market Research Report by Oral Drug Delivery, by Device Type, by Distribution Channels, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Market size was estimated at USD 1,203.27 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,343.57 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% to reach USD 2,664.35 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Drug Delivery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Oral Drug Delivery, the market was studied across Injectable Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, and Topical Drug Delivery.

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Advanced and Conventional.

Based on Distribution Channels, the market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, and Respiratory Diseases.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Drug Delivery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Drug Delivery Market, including 3M Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Evonik Industries AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, Gensco Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, IntelGenx Technologies Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, MERCK KGaA, Nemera La Verpilliere SAS, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Drug Delivery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Drug Delivery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Drug Delivery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Drug Delivery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Drug Delivery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Drug Delivery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Drug Delivery Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Technological advancements

5.1.1.2. Increasing use of biological drugs

5.1.1.3. Swelling demand for effective drug delivery mechanisms

5.1.1.4. Significant increase in chronic diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Increasing drug recalls and drug failures

5.1.2.2. Government regulations delaying the processes

5.1.2.3. Side effects and risk associated with the drugs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising demand for cost-effective healthcare treatment

5.1.3.2. Growing focus towards home care and self-administration

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Pricing pressure

5.1.4.2. Patents expiry

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Drug Delivery Market, by Oral Drug Delivery

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Injectable Drug Delivery

6.3. Nasal Drug Delivery

6.4. Ocular Drug Delivery

6.5. Pulmonary Drug Delivery

6.6. Topical Drug Delivery



7. Drug Delivery Market, by Device Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Advanced

7.3. Conventional



8. Drug Delivery Market, by Distribution Channels

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3. Retail Pharmacies



9. Drug Delivery Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cancer

9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

9.4. Diabetes

9.5. Respiratory Diseases



10. Americas Drug Delivery Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Drug Delivery Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. AbbVie Inc.

14.3. Amgen Inc.

14.4. Antares Pharma, Inc.

14.5. AstraZeneca PLC

14.6. Bayer AG

14.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.8. Boehringer Ingelheim Group

14.9. Bristol Myers Squibb

14.10. Eli Lilly and Company

14.11. Evonik Industries AG

14.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.13. Genmab A/S

14.14. Gensco Pharma

14.15. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

14.16. IntelGenx Technologies Corporation

14.17. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

14.18. Medtronic PLC

14.19. MERCK KGaA

14.20. Nemera La Verpilliere SAS

14.21. Novartis AG

14.22. Pfizer Inc.

14.23. Sanofi S.A.

14.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.



15. Appendix



