Worldwide Dry Shampoo Industry to 2030 - Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region
Global Dry Shampoo Market
Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Shampoo Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dry shampoo is made of silica based formulas and powders, including clays or starch, which absorbs dirt and excess oil from the scalp, without the use of water.
The product has gained popularity in the recent years as, it provides an easy and convenient way for hair care. In addition, there is a wide variety of dry shampoos available in the global market, including powder form, aerosol spray, and foam. Although, the dry shampoo is not a complete replacement for conventional shampoos, it can prolong the interval between shampooing.
Market Dynamics
Steadily growing working population and convenient usage of dry shampoo are the major factors supporting market growth. Product development such as organic and herbal grade of dry shampoo and packaging innovation including small travel size packs are some of the other factors aiding growth of the global dry shampoo market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period, owing to continuously rising cosmetics and hair care industry in the region. Furthermore, substantial growth in disposable income, rising living standard, fast paced life of consumer and various advancements such as anti-hair fall and anti-dandruff dry shampoos, are factors expected to confer a boost to growth of the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global dry shampoo market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global dry shampoo market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Church & Dwight Co, Inc, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal SA, New Avon LLC, Pierre Fabre, Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global dry shampoo market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Dry Shampoo manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Dry Shampoo market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By Form
Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
Market Snippet, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Dry Shampoo Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Dry Shampoo Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Paraben Free
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Gluten Free
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
All Natural
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Aerosol Spray
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Foam
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Powder
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Supermarket
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Hypermarket
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Convinience stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Online
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Specialty Stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Drug Stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030
North America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Countries
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Countries
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Countries
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Countries
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
Sub-Regions
Middle East
Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Church & Dwight Co, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Coty Inc..
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Henkel AG & Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Kao Corporation..
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
L'Oreal SA.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
New Avon LLC.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Pierre Fabre.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Procter & Gamble Company.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Revlon Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Shiseido Company Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc..
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
