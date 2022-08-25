U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Worldwide Dry Shampoo Industry to 2030 - Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Dry Shampoo Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Shampoo Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dry shampoo is made of silica based formulas and powders, including clays or starch, which absorbs dirt and excess oil from the scalp, without the use of water.

The product has gained popularity in the recent years as, it provides an easy and convenient way for hair care. In addition, there is a wide variety of dry shampoos available in the global market, including powder form, aerosol spray, and foam. Although, the dry shampoo is not a complete replacement for conventional shampoos, it can prolong the interval between shampooing.

Market Dynamics

Steadily growing working population and convenient usage of dry shampoo are the major factors supporting market growth. Product development such as organic and herbal grade of dry shampoo and packaging innovation including small travel size packs are some of the other factors aiding growth of the global dry shampoo market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period, owing to continuously rising cosmetics and hair care industry in the region. Furthermore, substantial growth in disposable income, rising living standard, fast paced life of consumer and various advancements such as anti-hair fall and anti-dandruff dry shampoos, are factors expected to confer a boost to growth of the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global dry shampoo market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global dry shampoo market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Church & Dwight Co, Inc, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal SA, New Avon LLC, Pierre Fabre, Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global dry shampoo market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Dry Shampoo manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Dry Shampoo market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Form

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global Dry Shampoo Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Dry Shampoo Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Paraben Free

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Gluten Free

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • All Natural

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Aerosol Spray

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Foam

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Powder

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Supermarket

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Hypermarket

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Convinience stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Online

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Specialty Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Drug Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030

  • North America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Countries

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Countries

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Countries

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Sub-Regions

  • Middle East

  • Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Coty Inc..

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Henkel AG & Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Kao Corporation..

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • L'Oreal SA.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • New Avon LLC.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Pierre Fabre.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Procter & Gamble Company.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Shiseido Company Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc..

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32g88e

Attachment

