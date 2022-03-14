Worldwide Dye Sublimated Apparels Industry to 2026 - Featuring Augusta Sportswear, Color Image Apparel and Gildan Activewear Among Others
The global dye sublimated apparels market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Dye sublimated apparel refers to various textiles that are customized using digital printing technology. It involves the conversion of solid printing dye directly into gas using high temperatures and depositing it on the desired apparel to create a permanent bond with the fibers. Dye sublimation facilitates the reproduction of high-quality color prints and images onto fabrics and textiles. In comparison to the traditional printing methods, it is environment-friendly and offers higher photographic resolution with vibrant colors, resistance to cracking, peeling or fading and permanent coloration to the exposed surface.
Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Dye sublimated clothing provides crisp, neat and clear prints and designs with brighter and vibrant colors. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the development of 3D vacuum heat-press, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The technique is widely utilized for designing and printing t-shirts, activewear, hats, gloves and pants in aesthetically appealing designs and patterns.
In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the product manufacturers and vendors through the proliferation of social media channels and online retail platforms, is also contributing to the market growth. Various brands and apparel manufacturers are collaborating with sports personalities and celebrities to endorse customized sports apparel and attract millennial consumers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dye sublimated apparels market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dye sublimated apparels market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, printing technique and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
T-shirt
Leggings
Hoodies
Golf Shirts
Others
Breakup by Printing Technique:
Small Format Heat Press
Calendar Heat Press
Flatbed Heat Press
3D Vacuum Heat Press
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Augusta Sportswear Inc., Color Image Apparel Inc., dasFlow, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Oasis Sublimation, Renfro Corporation, Royal Apparel Inc., Under Armour Inc. and Wooter Apparel Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global dye sublimated apparels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dye sublimated apparels market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technique?
What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global dye sublimated apparels market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
