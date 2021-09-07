U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.52
    -11.91 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,136.59
    -232.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,392.33
    +28.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.73
    -11.32 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -36.60 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.41 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0460 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    +0.3710 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,190.30
    -4,464.29 (-8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.65
    -152.30 (-11.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Worldwide E-Learning Industry to 2026 - Technological Development and Innovations are Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Learning Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

E-Learning is a learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources. It can also be termed as a network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times.

E-Learning consist of teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet. It can be also defined as providing training and development to the students/employees through various electronic media such as the internet, audio, video, etc. The market grew to over a market of USD 105 Billion in 2015. With the increasing understanding of the benefits of e-learning, many schools have considered implementing e-learning for at least the past 10 years now. The school is as an alternative for adding up for the days when the schools remain closes. This is also considered as an opportunity to teach the students extra skills for being future-ready. The market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 11% in the coming years. Plus, e-learning may be necessary for small rural districts that need to offer higher-level courses for students but can't hire or retain educators to teach them. Instead, they can stream classes from larger school districts that have them. This is about to allow the virtual classroom segment dominates the market, holding nearly 40% of the market.

Considering the segments based on technology, the virtual classroom segment holds nearly 40% of the market. However, some students may not have access to a computer, laptop, or mobile device to access e-learning activities at home, schools may have to deploy them. The funding might be a challenge, and schools may not have enough to establish a one-to-one program for all grade levels. Even though 98% of US schools are connected to high-speed internet broadband, that's not necessarily the case for students at home.

It's also important to assess and accommodate the needs of English language learners and students with disabilities. The rapid e-learning segment is expected to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 11.71%. If the service provider is going to provide online education, they need to make sure that students are also getting their accommodations in an online environment. The m-learning segment is expected to show a shift of USD 60 Billion from 2015 to 2026. The E-Learning industry's staggering growth has started to replace many traditional teaching methods over the years. It is being used in both standard education environments as well as in the corporate sector. The corporate end-user segment accounted for a market share of nearly 41% in the year 2020, with the large enterprises leading the segment. Having a robust e-learning program has become an advantage for companies. It helps them retain their talent, and also to keep their staff up-to-date on the latest industry trends.

Globally, North America and Europe will drive the e-learning market through technological development and innovations, while the Asia Pacific is to show considerable growth in the market. The growth of Asia can be owed to increased demand from India and China due to the increasing literacy rate, high youth population, and government initiative to bridge the digital divide.

Key Players:

Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc. (Ienergizer), Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix System Inc., Docebo Inc., Gp Strategies Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global E-Learning Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size by Value
3.2. Market Share
3.2.1. By Technology
3.2.2. By Providers
3.2.3. By Application
3.2.4. By Region
3.2.5. By Country
3.2.6. By Company

4. North America E-Learning Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size by Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Technology
4.2.2. By Providers
4.2.3. By Application
4.2.4. By Country
4.3. USA E-Learning Market Size by Value
4.4. Canada E-Learning Market Size by Value
4.5. Mexico E-Learning Market Size by Value

5. Europe E-Learning Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size by Value
5.1.1. Market Share
5.1.1.1. By Technology
5.1.2. By Providers
5.1.3. By Application
5.1.4. By Country
5.2. Germany E-Learning Market Size by Value
5.3. United Kingdom E-Learning Market Size by Value
5.4. France E-Learning Market Size by Value
5.5. Italy E-Learning Market Size by Value
5.6. Spain E-Learning Market Size by Value
5.7. Russia E-Learning Market Size by Value

6. Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Technology
6.2.2. By Providers
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. China E-Learning Market Size by Value
6.4. Japan E-Learning Market Size by Value
6.5. India E-Learning Market Size by Value
6.6. Australia E-Learning Market Size by Value

7. Latin America E-Learning Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size by Value
7.2. Market Share
7.2.1. By Technology
7.2.2. By Providers
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Brazil E-Learning Market Size by Value
7.4. Argentina E-Learning Market Size by Value
7.5. Columbia E-Learning Market Size by Value

8. Middle East & Africa E-Learning Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size by Value
8.2. Market Share
8.2.1. By Technology
8.2.2. By Providers
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. UAE E-Learning Market Size by Value
8.4. Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Size by Value
8.5. South Africa E-Learning Market Size by Value

9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Key Drivers
9.2. Key Challenges

10. Market Trends And Developments
10.1. Collaborations and Partnerships
10.2. Hybrid Models

11. Adoption of cloud-based LMS

12. Company profiles
12.1. Adobe inc.
12.2. Aptara inc. (ienergizer)
12.3. Blackboard inc.
12.4. Cisco systems inc.
12.5. Citrix system inc.
12.6. Docebo inc.
12.7. Gp strategies corporation
12.8. Oracle corporation
12.9. Pearson plc
12.10. Skillsoft corporation

13. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf06iv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-e-learning-industry-to-2026---technological-development-and-innovations-are-driving-growth-301370311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Jobs offering lucrative sign-on bonuses surge 454% amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • London Metal Floor Trade Volume Plunged 85% on Reopening Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Volumes on the London Metal Exchange’s open-outcry floor dropped 85% from pre-pandemic levels on traders’ first day back in “the Ring,” pointing to an even sharper contraction than some had predicted and reinforcing concerns that it may not stay open for long. The iconic trading floor reopened this week after dealers lobbied the LME not to push ahead with a plan to switch permanently to fully electronic pricing. However, the restart came with a compromise that reduced the floor tr

  • U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ

    A lawsuit filed in California in 2019 included allegations that Raytheon had funneled around 7 million Qatari riyal, or $1.9 million, in payoffs through a Doha-based defense and security-consulting firm that was part-owned by a brother of Qatar's ruling emir, WSJ reported. The lawsuit was dismissed last year on jurisdictional grounds.

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement.Enbridge, which already handles about a quarter of all crude produced in North America, is betting on a strong outlook for exports of oil pumped from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale basins. The fracking revolution has