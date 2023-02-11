Worldwide E-Learning Industry to 2030 - by Technology, Provider, Application and Region
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during 2023-2030. This report on global e-learning market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global e-learning market by segmenting the market based on technology, provider, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the E-learning market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in Content Digitization
Growth in Higher Education Sectors
Rise in Government Programs and Initiatives
Challenges
Lack of Peer to Peer Interaction
Slow Internet Connection and Poor Network
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022
Historical Period: 2018-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. Global E-learning Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global E-learning Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global E-learning Market by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Online E-Learning
5.3. Learning Management System
5.4. Mobile E-Learning
5.5. Rapid E-Learning
5.6. Virtual Classroom
5.7. Others
6. Global E-learning Market by Provider
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.3. Content
7. Global E-learning Market by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Academic
7.2.1. K-12
7.2.2. Higher Education
7.2.3. Vocational Training
7.3. Corporate
7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises
7.3.2. Large Enterprises
7.4. Government
8. Global E-learning Market by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Adobe Inc.
12.2.2 Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
12.2.3 Apollo Education Group
12.2.4 Blackboard Inc.
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.2.6 CERTPOINT Systems Inc
12.2.7 Citrix Education Inc.
12.2.8 D2L Corporation
12.2.9 GP Strategies Corporation
12.2.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.11 Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
12.2.12 Oracle Corporation
12.2.13 Pearson Plc
12.2.14 SAP SE
12.2.15 Saba Software,
12.2.16 Skillsoft Corporation
12.2.17 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngrrdh-learning?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-e-learning-industry-to-2030---by-technology-provider-application-and-region-301743916.html
SOURCE Research and Markets