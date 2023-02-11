U.S. markets closed

Worldwide E-Learning Industry to 2030 - by Technology, Provider, Application and Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during 2023-2030. This report on global e-learning market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global e-learning market by segmenting the market based on technology, provider, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the E-learning market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Content Digitization

  • Growth in Higher Education Sectors

  • Rise in Government Programs and Initiatives

Challenges

  • Lack of Peer to Peer Interaction

  • Slow Internet Connection and Poor Network

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions

2. Key Insights

3. Global E-learning Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global E-learning Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global E-learning Market by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Online E-Learning
5.3. Learning Management System
5.4. Mobile E-Learning
5.5. Rapid E-Learning
5.6. Virtual Classroom
5.7. Others

6. Global E-learning Market by Provider
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.3. Content

7. Global E-learning Market by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Academic
7.2.1. K-12
7.2.2. Higher Education
7.2.3. Vocational Training
7.3. Corporate
7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises
7.3.2. Large Enterprises
7.4. Government

8. Global E-learning Market by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Adobe Inc.
12.2.2 Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
12.2.3 Apollo Education Group
12.2.4 Blackboard Inc.
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.2.6 CERTPOINT Systems Inc
12.2.7 Citrix Education Inc.
12.2.8 D2L Corporation
12.2.9 GP Strategies Corporation
12.2.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.11 Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
12.2.12 Oracle Corporation
12.2.13 Pearson Plc
12.2.14 SAP SE
12.2.15 Saba Software,
12.2.16 Skillsoft Corporation
12.2.17 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngrrdh-learning?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-e-learning-industry-to-2030---by-technology-provider-application-and-region-301743916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

