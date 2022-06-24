U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Worldwide Eco-Friendly Water Bottle Market Report 2022: Market Projected to Reach $11.06 Billion by 2028 with Further Opportunities Presented by Growing Restrictions on Plastics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Companies Mentioned

  • Chilly's

  • S'well

  • Ocean Bottle

  • Corkcicle

  • Hydro Flask

  • 24 Bottles Societa Benefit S.r.l. P.IVA

  • Frank Green

  • Qwetch

  • Klean Kanteen

  • Kinto Co. Ltd.

The eco-friendly water bottle market is projected to reach US$ 11.06 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.19 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2028.

The growth of the eco-friendly water bottle market is driven by growing regulations to curb the use of single-use plastic water bottles.  In 2019, European Union imposed restrictions on single-use plastic products to decrease the impact of plastic products on the environment, particularly the marine environment and human health.

Similarly, in North America, Mexico developed a program to establish an environmental policy for waste in 2008 through the SEMARNAT, encouraging waste prevention and holistic management. The growing government support to discontinue the consumption of single-use plastics, along with increasing awareness among the population, are expected to drive the eco-friendly water bottle market in the coming years.

Based on material, the global eco-friendly water bottle market is segmented into paper, metal, glass, and others. In 2020, the metal segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to account for the highest growth rate over forecast period. Metal bottles are the most durable type of eco-friendly bottles. Consumers opt for these bottles as they are reusable. Metal water bottles are also equipped with water filters and insulation as advanced features.

Based on distribution channel, the eco-friendly water bottle market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share and online retail is expected to account for the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are easily accessible and widespread in terms of locations in all regions. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also adopt attractive merchandising techniques that appeal to consumers, thus generating higher sales for eco-friendly water bottles and accounting for the largest share in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America (SAM)
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Environmental Sustainability
5.1.2 Spurring Technological Developments
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Manufacturing Eco-friendly Water Bottles
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Restrictions on Plastics
5.3.2 Escalating Consumption of Healthy Beverages
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Trend of Outdoor Activities
5.4.2 Emerging E-commerce Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market Overview
6.2 Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market Analysis - by Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market, by Material (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Paper
7.4 Metal
7.5 Glass
7.6 Others
8. Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel

9. Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfhxpl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-eco-friendly-water-bottle-market-report-2022-market-projected-to-reach-11-06-billion-by-2028--with-further-opportunities-presented-by-growing-restrictions-on-plastics-301574861.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

