The Worldwide ED Tech and Smart Classroom Industry is Expected to Reach $295.44 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.02%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ED Tech And Smart Classroom Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Deployment, By End User ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market was valued at US$110.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$295.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.02% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Discovery Education

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • Google

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Dell Inc.

Education technology and the "smart classroom" essentially focus on by analysing, planning, implementing, and assessing the instructional environment, learning materials, students, and the learning process.

Education and technology (IT) are linked together through education technology, or ed tech, in order to increase learning, education, and teaching.

Without regard to a learner's location, the use of information technology into education presents promising prospects to address the different demands of students.

Market Drivers

The expansion of the e-learning market and the increase in mobile penetration are credited with driving up education costs. The U.S., Europe, and emerging countries are leading the way in terms of internet and mobile usage.

Emerging markets are expected to expand rapidly in the meantime, with mobile becoming a key instrument for knowledge acquisition. This means that during the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to grow quickly.

Market Restraints

The transmission of personal information to unintended recipients increases the possibility of future misuse. Over the past few years, attacks on institutions of higher learning have significantly increased.

Over the course of the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to pose a substantial challenge to the Ed tech and smart classroom market.

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market, By Deployment
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Deployment
5.2 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Share Analysis, By Deployment
5.3 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment
5.3.1 Cloud
5.3.2 On-Premise

6 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market, By End User
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
6.2 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Share Analysis, By End User
6.3 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Share Analysis, By End User
6.3.1 K-12
6.3.2 Higher Education

7 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market, By Region
7.1 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Share Analysis, By Region

8 North America ED Tech and Smart Classroom Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

9 Europe ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

10 Asia Pacific ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11 Latin America ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Middle East ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkscnp-ed-tech?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-industry-is-expected-to-reach-295-44-billion-in-2027-at-a-cagr-of-13-02-301746953.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

