Worldwide Edge Computing Technology Outlook Report 2021 with developments of Vendors Such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Intel, ARM, and Nvidia

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recap and Outlook of Worldwide Edge Computing Industry and Technology in 2021 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The development of the worldwide edge computing industry diversified in 2020 with clearer information on applicable technology and application areas. Cloud service providers have tried to meet telecommunication service providers; needs with distributed cloud solutions; telecom equipment manufacturers have focused on services extending from 5G mobile edge computing such as network slicing; information hardware manufacturers have attempted to create distributed database systems using software-defined networking technology.

This report provides an overview of the development of edging computer and looks into eight emerging technology trends including distributed cloud, SD-WAN, and data distribution services for 2021; examines vendors with hardware technology in these areas on the development of micro data centers driven by distributed cloud and edge servers based on 5G O-RAN.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global edge computing industry in 2020

  • Development of edge computing vendors in 2020 and 2021, including cloud service providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP; telecom equipment manufacturers such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei; information hardware manufacturers such as Cisco, HPE, Dell, Intel, ARM, and Nvidia

  • Outlook for the global edge computing industry in 2021

  • Eight key edge computing technology trends observed

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 2020

2. Development of Edge Computing Vendors
2.1 Cloud Service Providers
2.1.1 AWS
2.1.2 Azure
2.1.3 GCP
2.2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers
2.2.1 Nokia
2.2.2 Ericsson
2.2.3 Huawei
2.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers
2.3.1 Cisco
2.3.2 HPE
2.3.3 Dell
2.3.4 Intel
2.3.5 ARM
2.3.6 Nvidia

3. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 2021
3.1 Cloud Service Providers
3.2 Telecommunications Service Providers
3.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers

4. Emerging Edge Computing Technology Trends for 2021
4.1 Technology 1: Distributed Cloud
4.2 Technology 2: SD-WAN
4.3 Technology 3: Micro-Datacenter Network
4.4 Technology 4: Data Distribution Service
4.5 Technology 5: Tiny Edge-Chain
4.6 Technology 6: Federated Learning for Edge
4.7 Technology 7: O-RAN Edge Server
4.8 Technology 8: Edge AI Chipsets

5. Conclusion
5.1 Key Edge Computing Technology Trends
5.1.1 Trend 1: Network Isomerization Driven by Cloud and Edge Computing
5.1.2 Trend 2: Decentralized and Distributed Data Processing
5.1.3 Trend 3: Evolution towards Small Form Factors and Tiny Software Design
5.2 Suggestions for Edge Computing Industry
5.2.1 Suggestions for Cloud Service Providers and their Supply Chain
5.2.2 Suggestions for Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers and their Supply Chain
5.2.3 Suggestions for Information Hardware Manufacturers and their Supply Chain

Appendix
List of Companies

List of Tables
Table 1 Cloud Service Providers; Development in Edge Computing in 20207
Table 2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020
Table 3 Information Hardware Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020

List of Figures
Figure 1 Architecture of Edge Computing Technology and Functionality
Figure 2 Attributes of Data Processing and Transaction
Figure 3 Connections and Interfaces in Edge Computing Data Processing

Companies Mentioned

  • ADLink

  • AMD

  • ARM

  • AT&T

  • AWS

  • Cisco

  • Dell

  • Ericsson

  • Google

  • HPE

  • IBM

  • Intel

  • MediaTek

  • Microsoft

  • Nokia

  • Nvidia

  • Orange

  • RTI

  • Telefonica

  • Verizon

  • VMwar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ncrp6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-edge-computing-technology-outlook-report-2021-with-developments-of-vendors-such-as-aws-azure-gcp-nokia-ericsson-huawei-cisco-hpe-dell-intel-arm-and-nvidia-301259758.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

