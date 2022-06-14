Worldwide Egg Packaging Industry to 2028 - Players Include Hartmann, Tekni-Plex and DFM Packaging Solutions
DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Packaging Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Egg packaging is an important part of delivering high-quality eggs to customers. It protects the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture. When compared to any other step in the processing and distribution process, transportation breaks a lot of eggs.
As a result of the economic damage caused by broken eggs, the risk of bacterial contamination of the broken eggs increases, lowering the quality and posing food safety concerns. Therefore, egg packaging in the form of trays, cardboard boxes, or cartons is commonly used.
The population growing towards urban areas is the One of the key factors driving the global egg packaging market growth. A rapid growth of urbanization accompanied by a growing preference for sustainable egg packaging solutions. There is a growing demand for eggs as a primary source of protein due to rising levels of health consciousness among the general public and changing dietary patterns. As a result, there is a greater demand for efficient packaging solutions for storing and transporting eggs.
Increasing demand of poultry made products, such as eggs is helps to increase the poultry industry. Poultry industry is expected to drive the global egg packaging market growth. Significant growth in the poultry industry has led to rising demand for egg packs for egg storage and transportation.
Some egg packaging materials such as carton, paper, etc. are usually the end of the line for recycled paper as paper quality degrades with continued recycling. According to the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, wood fibers can only be recycled five to seven times before becoming too short and brittle to be used in new paper products.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global egg packaging market, its market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global egg packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global egg packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global egg packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Material Type
Market Snippet, By Packaging Type
Market Snippet, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Egg Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Egg Packaging Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Paper
Paperboard
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Recycled
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Molded cup
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Plastic
Polyethylene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Terephthalate
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Polystyrene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Egg Cartons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Egg Trays
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
Hartmann
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Tekni-Plex
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
MyPak Packaging
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Dispak
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Celluloses De La Loire (CDL)
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
DFM Packaging Solutions
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Ovotherm
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Pactiv
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Huhtamaki
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
DAVA Foods
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
