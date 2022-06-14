U.S. markets close in 1 hour

Worldwide Egg Packaging Industry to 2028 - Players Include Hartmann, Tekni-Plex and DFM Packaging Solutions

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Packaging Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egg packaging is an important part of delivering high-quality eggs to customers. It protects the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture. When compared to any other step in the processing and distribution process, transportation breaks a lot of eggs.

As a result of the economic damage caused by broken eggs, the risk of bacterial contamination of the broken eggs increases, lowering the quality and posing food safety concerns. Therefore, egg packaging in the form of trays, cardboard boxes, or cartons is commonly used.

The population growing towards urban areas is the One of the key factors driving the global egg packaging market growth. A rapid growth of urbanization accompanied by a growing preference for sustainable egg packaging solutions. There is a growing demand for eggs as a primary source of protein due to rising levels of health consciousness among the general public and changing dietary patterns. As a result, there is a greater demand for efficient packaging solutions for storing and transporting eggs.

Increasing demand of poultry made products, such as eggs is helps to increase the poultry industry. Poultry industry is expected to drive the global egg packaging market growth. Significant growth in the poultry industry has led to rising demand for egg packs for egg storage and transportation.

Some egg packaging materials such as carton, paper, etc. are usually the end of the line for recycled paper as paper quality degrades with continued recycling. According to the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, wood fibers can only be recycled five to seven times before becoming too short and brittle to be used in new paper products.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global egg packaging market, its market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global egg packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global egg packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global egg packaging market


Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Material Type

  • Market Snippet, By Packaging Type

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Egg Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Egg Packaging Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Paper

  • Paperboard

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Recycled

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Molded cup

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Plastic

  • Polyethylene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Terephthalate

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Polystyrene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Egg Cartons

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Egg Trays

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • Hartmann

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Tekni-Plex

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • MyPak Packaging

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Dispak

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Celluloses De La Loire (CDL)

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • DFM Packaging Solutions

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Ovotherm

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Pactiv

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Huhtamaki

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • DAVA Foods

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ytne0


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-egg-packaging-industry-to-2028---players-include-hartmann-tekni-plex-and-dfm-packaging-solutions-301567477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

