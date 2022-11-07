U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    -0.69 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0064 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0138 (+1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6070
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.82
    -380.38 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.48
    -0.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The Worldwide Electric Commercial Vehicle Industry is Expected to Reach $279+ Billion by 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Region Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electric commercial vehicle market stood around USD 85,759 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 278,583 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.02%. Rapidly increasing in electrification and rising awareness toward zero emissions is expected to drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Electric commercial vehicles are energized by electricity rather than diesel or gasoline. Electric vehicles can be vans, trucks, buses, construction machinery such as excavators or wheel loaders and, agricultural vehicles such as combine harvesters or tractors. The power to operate them generates from an on-board battery, which gets recharged from the power grid.

As in an electric commercial vehicle, the electric motor transforms the electrical energy into mechanical energy. DC-to-DC converter is one of the key components in the electrical system, which supplies power to the power network. In these vehicles the driver inverter transforms the battery's DC into the AC which is needed to power the vehicle.

Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Powertrains

The running cost and maintenance costs of electric and hybrid vehicles are low as compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. Furthermore, with raising concerns regarding environmental pollution caused by vehicle emission including commercial vehicles, the government of many countries across the world has supported the adoption of electric vehicles in the transportation through price incentives and supportive policy formulation.

The logistic industry has been witnessing a faster adoption of electric vehicles due to numerous stimuli such as subsidies and tax exemptions on electric and hybrid vehicles and scrappage policies regularizing across the world.

Improvement in Battery Technologies

In electric commercial vehicles, high power batteries are used for moving the vehicles. Many companies use the Li-ion battery for motorcycles as they are more powerful in terms of performance. The battery can get charged by any charger such as Level1, Level2, and Level3 charger at any charging station which provides these types of chargers.

The battery in the commercial vehicle has a long lifetime which also means that the buyers can invest one time in battery. Many battery companies are making major investments in their research and development facilities of to improve the battery technology which correspondingly drives the market growth.

Government Initiatives

The government in almost every country across the globe is offering various incentive schemes and tax rebates to aid the faster adoption of EVs. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, around 90% of the energy consumed in the U.S. transportation is operated from petroleum. The transportation sector is also the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in the U.S., accounting for 29% of the nation's Green House Gas Emissions.

To minimize this, many states have implemented incentives to benefit the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which includes plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In 2020, California, was the first state in the United States to introduce a ZEV sales requirement for heavy-commercial trucks as per Advanced Clean Truck Regulation.

Netherlands and many other countries are introducing zero-emission commercial vehicle zones and with such initiatives, government(s) are concerned about the ICE vehicle emissions and are providing numerous schemes for better and faster adoption of zero-emission vehicles, including electric commercial vehicle and hence, the market is being aided by such initiatives globally.

Economic Slowdown

The global economy is facing an economic slowdown, which is significantly impacting the global electric commercial vehicle industry. In the year 2019, the world's major economic investments contracted out of the targeted investment of around trillions of dollars.

The infrastructure segments majorly impacted by the economic recession includes production and sales. For instance, in 2019, the World Bank targeted the goal of doubling road infrastructure development but awarded only half of it. Thus, this trend is expected to pressurize manufacturers to cut-down their production capacity and operational activities due to a lack of funds and demand.

Market Segmentation

The global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented by vehicle type (light commercial vehicle ,bus, truck), by propulsion type (battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle), by range (0-150 miles, 151-250 miles, 251-500 miles, and 500 miles & Above).

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among APAC, Europe, North America, South America region and Middle East & Africa region. In terms of country, the United States electric commercial vehicle market is forecast to grow at a faster rate and is expected to reach around USD 121,741.50 Million during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Major players operating in the global electric commercial vehicle market are BYD Auto Co., Ltd., The General Motors Company, Tesla, Inc., SAIC Motor Corp., Ltd., Nikola Motor Co., Rivian Automotive, Inc., Volvo Trucks, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Ford Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation. Players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

5. Voice of Customers
5.1.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.1.2. Brand Recall
5.1.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

6. Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Propulsion Type (HEV, BEV, PHEV, FCEV)
6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (LCV, Bus, and Truck)
6.2.3. By Range (0-150 Miles 151-250 Miles 251-500 Miles 500 Miles & Above)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Market Map (By Propulsion Type, By Vehicle Type, By Range, By Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

8. North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

9. Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

10. South America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. BYD Auto Co., Ltd.
14.2. The General Motors Company
14.3. Tesla, Inc.
14.4. Nikola Motor Co
14.5. Volvo Trucks
14.6. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
14.7. Rivian Automotive, Inc. Automotive Inc.
14.8. Ford Motors Corporation
14.9. Toyota Motor Corporation
14.10. SAIC Motor Corp., Ltd.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o33k9h

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-electric-commercial-vehicle-industry-is-expected-to-reach-279-billion-by-2028-301670597.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Has a New Trick Up Its Sleeve This Holiday Season

    Amazon's delivery trucks are pretty ubiquitous year-round, but the holiday season is when the company's delivery apparatus really hums. The company says that 2022 will be its first-ever holiday season with more than 1,000 delivery vehicles designed by electric vehicle maker Rivian . "We're always excited for the holiday season, but making deliveries to customers across the country with our new zero-emission vehicles for the first time makes this year unique," said Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation.

  • 15 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest renewable energy companies by market cap. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap. Electricity is one of the major sources of energy especially for residential consumers. […]

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Hits Lows As Musk Rules Twitter; BYD's Sales, Profit Surge

    BYD sales and earnings are surging. Tesla hit a new low amid Elon Musk's Twitter moves and Tweets.

  • Natural Gas Stocks Soar On Chilly Forecast

    A particularly cold winter could force demand much higher, because natural gas is used for heating and electricity.

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • We're Plugging Into a Trade in This EV Name

    Here's why we're buying deeper into this electric vehicle play, despite the volatility of the shares, election rhetoric.

  • Ford's EV guru Field talks bottlenecks and opportunities

    An inadequate charging network and insufficient access to battery raw materials are critical bottlenecks that could shackle demand for electric vehicles, according to Ford Motor Co's chief electrification executive on Monday. "Infrastructure is the biggest thing that really has to be nailed for widespread adoption" of EVs, Doug Field said at an EV conference in London. "A lot of coordination is going to be required to get the right levels of compatibility, capability, reliability in that charging network so people just don't have to worry about it."

  • Microsoft President Smith on Climate Change, Recession

    Microsoft President Brad Smith says the global economy is on the cusp of a new transition. Speaking with Emily Chang and Guy Johnson from the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Smith also discusses the efforts to battle climate change and how Microsoft will manage a potential recession.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • This subscription service lets South Floridians rent a Tesla on a month-to-month basis

    It's a monthly option for people who may not be ready to commit to a purchase or long-term lease.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Massive Growth Ahead

    The renewable energy company grew its funds from operations (FFO) by more than 15% per share. It also secured an impressive list of new investments to drive future growth. Brookfield's globally diversified renewable energy fleet performed well.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Florida braces for tropical threat Nicole just weeks after Ian

    Subtropical storm Nicole is on course for Florida later this week, with dangerous rip currents already being felt across the state on Monday. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.

  • Diamondback Energy, Warren Buffett Stock Occidental Set To Release Booming Profits

    Diamondback Energy earnings are due late Monday with Occidental Petroleum earnings Tuesday night. The energy stocks are in buy zones.

  • Stephen De May to retire as Duke Energy's North Carolina president; Kendal Bowman named as successor

    Duke Energy Corp.’s top North Carolina lobbyist will become its N.C. president Jan. 1 as Kendal Bowman is slated to replace a retiring Stephen De May.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China Covid lockdown

    Firm warns customers to expect longer wait times for its new iPhone due China's Covid lockdown.

  • Oil futures end lower as traders weigh potential for changes to China’s COVID restrictions

    Oil futures settle lower on Monday, as traders weigh talk of potential changes to China's COVID-19 restrictions, which can impact energy demand.

  • Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

    Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. Hurricane watches are in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just north of Daytona Beach, as well as inland to Lake Okeechobee, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.