U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.45
    +39.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,548.98
    +308.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,589.49
    +98.74 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.51
    +11.04 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.91
    +0.21 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.70
    -16.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8050
    +0.0330 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2547
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3000
    +1.0900 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,983.84
    +640.48 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.69
    +10.77 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Worldwide Electric Motor Industry to 2030 - Improvement in Design Methods to Reduce Carbon Emissions Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Motor Market by Motor Type, Output Power and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electric motor market size was valued at $106.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $207.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Electric motor is compact in size, and converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. Electric motor is used in various applications such as fans, electric shavers, electric toothbrushes, robots, electric pumps, and windshield scrubber. Micromotor find applications in industries such as automotive, robotics, pharmaceutical, and healthcare. It is small in size, lightweight, and has high torque.

The features of electric motor such as high efficiency, high torque, durability, outstanding controllability, and reliability boost its adoption in many industrial applications. Increase in demand for electric motor from electric vehicles, robotics technology, and HVAC applications are some of the key factors that fuel the market growth.

Electric motor is assembled in compressors, pumps, automotive, machine tools, lathe machines, disk drives, power tools, domestic appliances, and electric cars. Despite their high cost, these highly efficient motors are preferred over standard motors due to varied benefits such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, and high tolerance to voltage fluctuations. The need for improved productivity and low power consumption by the applications of electric motor is expected to increase the demand for high-efficiency motor.

However, slow-down in the automotive industry and high initial capital investment are expected to restraint the growth of the electric motor market. Furthermore, rise in demand for electric motor from robotics and automated robot technologies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the electric motor market.

The global electric motor market is segmented into motor type, output power, application, and region. On the basis of motor type, the market is divided into alternate current (AC) motor and direct current (DC) motor. Depending on output power, the market is divided into integral horsepower (IHP) output and fractional horsepower (FHP) output. By application, the market is divided into automotive, HVAC, medical equipment, industrial machinery, home appliances, and others.

Region wise the global motor market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global electric motor market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the electric motor market include ABB, ARC Systems Inc., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon, Nidec Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens.

The key players in this market adopted product launch, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in February 2021, Nidec Corporation acquired Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tools Co. Ltd., based in Japan, which deals in motors, machine tools, cutting tools, and related products. The acquisition aimed to improve the product portfolio of motors and actuators.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

  • Extensive analysis of global electric motor market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global electric motor market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within the global electric motor market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global electric motor market

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Key forces shaping electric motor industry
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for energy-efficient electric motors
3.4.1.2. Rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. High initial cost and maintenance of electric motors
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Improvement in design methods to reduce carbon emissions
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET, BY MOTOR TYPE
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by motor type
4.2. Alternate Current (AC) Motor
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Direct Current (DC) Motor
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET, BY OUTPUT POWER
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by output power
5.2. Integral Horsepower (IHP) Output
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Output
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
6.2. Automobile
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. HVAC
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Medical equipment
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Industrial machinery
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Household appliances
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ABB
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D Expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. ARC Systems Inc.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.3. DENSO CORPORATION
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. R&D Expenditure
9.3.7. Business performance
9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Emerson Electric Co.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. Business performance
9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Maxon
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. NIDEC CORPORATION
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D Expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. Regal Rexnord Corporation
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D Expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. Rockwell Automation Inc.
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D Expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. Siemens
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. R&D Expenditure
9.10.7. Business performance
9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1u50z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-motor-industry-to-2030---improvement-in-design-methods-to-reduce-carbon-emissions-presents-opportunities-301534544.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Microsoft’s earnings outlook ‘puts to bed all the macro worries’: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's gaming engagement as COVID-19 continues and the outlook for growth amid earnings report data.&nbsp;

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% at the Open Today

    Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), a Canadian miner with material copper, zinc, and coal operations, rose sharply in early trading on April 27, gaining as much as 12% at the open. On the sales front, Teck reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of just over CA$5 billion, up from a little under CA$2.6 billion in the same stanza of 2021. The biggest driver here was material year-over-year (YOY) commodity price increases across all the miner's major products.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Earnings Will Show If Bottom Is In

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent is still searching for a floor after crashing on Q4 earnings. Will Wednesday's Q1 report deliver relief?

  • Why Shares of Enphase Energy Are Soaring Today

    Dimming through much of April, shares of solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are shining much brighter in investors' eyes after the company reported first-quarter earnings 2022 yesterday. Management's auspicious outlook for the second quarter and Wall Street's positive sentiment for the solar stock are also motivating investors to click the buy button. As of 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy were up 7.2%.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Where Will Snap Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Since Snap (NYSE: SNAP) launched its IPO, the stock has experienced many challenges. Snap has made changes to its business that make it worth considering, increasing the likelihood that the social media stock could beat the market over the next five years. Initially, Snap's main platform, Snapchat, offered some intriguing features.

  • Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]