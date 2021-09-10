U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Worldwide Electric Pasta Maker Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Pasta Maker Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Electric Pasta Maker from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electric Pasta Maker as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Applications Segment:

  • Restaurants

  • Households

  • Others

Types Segment:

  • Stainless Steel

  • Plastic

  • Others

Companies Covered:

  • Philips

  • Marcato

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Cucina Pro

  • Gourmia

  • NutriChef

  • Roma Express

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Electric Pasta Maker Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Electric Pasta Maker by Region
8.2 Import of Electric Pasta Maker by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Electric Pasta Maker Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
9.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Electric Pasta Maker Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
10.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Electric Pasta Maker Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
11.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Electric Pasta Maker Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
12.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Electric Pasta Maker Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
13.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Electric Pasta Maker Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size
14.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Electric Pasta Maker Market Size Forecast
15.2 Electric Pasta Maker Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Philips
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Philips
16.1.4 Philips Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Marcato
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Marcato
16.2.4 Marcato Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Whirlpool Corporation
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation
16.3.4 Whirlpool Corporation Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Cucina Pro
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Cucina Pro
16.4.4 Cucina Pro Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Gourmia
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Gourmia
16.5.4 Gourmia Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 NutriChef
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of NutriChef
16.6.4 NutriChef Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Roma Express
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Electric Pasta Maker Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Roma Express
16.7.4 Roma Express Electric Pasta Maker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fi4qn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


