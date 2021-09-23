U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Worldwide Electric Toothbrush Industry to 2026 - Featuring Kohler, Koninklijke Philips and Lion Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Toothbrush Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Bristle, Head Movement, End-user and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is estimated to be worth USD 750.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,013.7 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The prevalence of oral diseases and growing oral hygiene awareness are major factors propelling the electric toothbrush market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric toothbrushes among the geriatric population and mentally disabled patients is expected to fuel the adaption of electric toothbrushes. In addition, premium applications such as whitening of teeth, gum massage, etc., have increased the demand for electric toothbrushes. However, high cost and bristle change every 5 to 6 months have hindered the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations have hampered market growth.

Technological advancements in electric toothbrushes are anticipated to provide lucrative growth of the market in the forecast period.

Recent Developments

  1. Xiaomi Mi launched Electric Toothbrush T100 with 30-Day Battery Life in India. - 9th June 2021

  2. Oral-B launched iO electric toothbrush with seven brushing modes. - 1st July 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V, FOREO, Den-Mat Holdings, etc.

Why buy this report?

  1. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electric Toothbrush Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  2. The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.

  3. The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  4. The report also includes the regulatory scenario of the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  5. The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Awareness of Oral Hygiene
4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric and Physical Challenged People
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Product and Maintenance Cost
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulation
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Smart Electronic Toothbrush with Premium Features
4.3.2 Acquisition and Partnerships between Top Players to Expand Market Presence
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Cut-Throat Competitive Market
4.4.2 Continuous Introduction of New Products
4.4.3 Slow Adaption of Electric Toothbrush in Developing Countries
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery
6.3 Rechargeable

7 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Blister
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Soft Bristle
7.3 Manometer Bristle

8 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Head Movement
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sonic
8.3 Rotation

9 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By End-Users
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Child
9.3 Adult
9.4 Geriatric

10 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Chile
10.3.4 Colombia
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.7 Sweden
10.4.8 Russia
10.4.9 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Sri Lanka
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lixil Group
12.2 Baby Buddy
12.3 Bursten- und Pinseltechnik DN GmbH
12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company
12.5 Den-Mat Holdings
12.6 Dr. Fresh LLC
12.7 FOREO
12.8 GABA GmbH
12.9 Hansgrohe SE
12.10 Johnson & Johnson
12.11 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
12.12 Kohler Co
12.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V
12.14 Lion Corporation
12.15 Quip NYC Inc
12.16 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
12.17 The Procter & Gamble Company
12.18 Water Pik Inc.
12.19 WaterPik, Inc.
12.20 Xiaomi Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oljwg5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-toothbrush-industry-to-2026---featuring-kohler-koninklijke-philips-and-lion-among-others-301384052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

