The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Industry is Predicted to Reach $128 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Low-Emission Automobiles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charging Type, Charging Voltage Level, Charging Point Type, Charger Type, Application, Charging Infrastructure Type, Installation Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market size was valued at USD 14.49 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 128.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2030.



Demand for EV charging has increased across the globe, owing to rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has increased, due to surge in price of petrol and diesel. This is attributed to draining of fossil fuel reserves and growth in tendency of companies to gain maximum revenue from these oil reserves. These factors increase demand for EV infrastructure for transportation, which is thus expected to fuel the EV charging market share.



However, high initial setup costs of fast chargers including level 3 and ultra-fast chargers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) stations that allow plug-in EVs and power grid to exchange electrical energy in both directions for electric vehicles is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the EV charging market during the coming decade.

Segment Overview

The global EV charging market is segmented on the basis of charging type, charging voltage level, charging point type, charger type, application, charging infrastructure type, installation type, IoT connectivity, and region.

By charging type, the market is classified into off-board top-down pantograph, on-board bottom-up pantograph, and charging via connector.

By charging voltage level, the market is segmented into Level 1 (< 3.7 KW), Level 2 (3.7-22 KW), and Level 3 (Above 22 KW).

By charging point type, the market is categorized AC (normal charging), DC (super charging), and inductive charging/wireless.

By charger type, the market is divided into slow charger and fast charger.

By application, the market is divided into commercial and residential.

By charging infrastructure, the market is segmented into combined charging system (CCS), CHAdeMO, Type1/normal charger, tesla super charger, Type 2, and GB/T (Level 3).

By installation type, the market is segmented into portable charger and fixed charger.

By IoT connectivity, the market is classified into non-connected charging stations and smart connected charging stations (networked).

Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Story continues

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.



Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicle charging market and is potently expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid increase in number of EVs and government subsidies while purchasing EVs in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.



In addition, growth in support and packages announced by governments to install EV charging infrastructure across the region drive growth of the market. Moreover, presence of key players such as BYD, Hyundai, and Tata Motors indulged in several innovations in EV chargers further propel the product growth.

Key Market Players

Emerging and efficient key players in the electric vehicles (EV) charging industry research include companies such as:

ABB

Tesla Inc.

ChargePoint

Shell Recharge Solutions

Star Charge

TELD

Siemens

BYD

EVgo

Hyundai Motor Company

Recent Developments



October 2022

ChargePoint, Inc. announced the launch of CP6000, which is its most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution available for vehicles of all types and sizes. CP6000 is designed for scalability, flexibility, reliability, and a best-in-class driver experience and offers reliable AC charging for 1 or 3 phase power at an adaptable output of 3.7 to 22kw per port.

September 2022

EVgo Inc. launched Autocharge+, setting a new standard for EV convenience by enabling streamlined charging for EV drivers across the country.

May 2022

ABB's e-mobility unit acquired a controlling stake in Numocity, an Indian digital platform for EV charging. It is already a shareholder in the business and is expected to increase to a controlling majority of 72%, having the right to become the sole owner by 2026. Under this acquisition, it will expand to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The region has seen growing demand for charging solutions for two and three-wheelers.

March 2022

BYD partnered with Shell to expand its electric vehicle charging network across China and Europe. The two firms developed EV charging networks in China, starting with a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen

February 2022

Siemens eMobility collaborated with Ford on the Ford Charge Station Pro, a custom electric vehicle (EV) charger for the Ford F-150 Lightning. This innovative charger was the first bidirectional-ready EV solution set for release at retail customer scale to receive certification under the newly expanded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9741

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market - Executive Summary

3. Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope of the Study

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth in Sales of Evs

3.1.1.2. Rise in Government Initiatives and Financial Aid to Hasten Installation of EV Charging Stations

3.1.1.3. Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Low-Emission Automobiles

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1. Absence of Standardization of Current EV Charging Infrastructure

3.1.2.2. High Initial Setup Costs of EV Chargers

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rise in Adoption of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations

3.1.3.2. Smart Infrastructure and the Internet of Things (Iot) in EV Charging Stations to Manage Load

4. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Type

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Electric Vehicle Charging Providers, 2021

5. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph

5.2.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Market, by Region

5.3. On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph

5.3.1 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph Market, by Region

5.4. Charging Via Connector

5.4.1 Charging Via Connector Market, by Region

6. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Voltage Level

6.1. Overview

6.2. Level 1 (< 3.7 Kw)

6.2.1 Level 1 (< 3.7 Kw) Market, by Region

6.3. Level 2 (3.7-22 Kw)

6.3.1 Level 2 (3.7-22 Kw) Market, by Region

6.4. Level 3 (Above 22 Kw)

6.4.1 Level 3 (Above 22 Kw) Market, by Region

7. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charger Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Slow Charger

7.2.1 Slow Charger Market, by Region

7.3. Fast Charger

7.3.1 Fast Charger Market, by Region

8. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity

8.1. Overview

8.2. Non-Connected Charging Stations

8.2.1 Non-Connected Charging Stations Market, by Region

8.3. Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked)

8.3.1 Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked) Market, by Region

9. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Vehicle Charging Point Type

9.1. Overview

9.2. Ac (Normal Charging)

9.2.1 Ac (Normal Charging) Market, by Region

9.3. Dc (Super Charging)

9.3.1 Dc (Super Charging) Market, by Region

9.4. Inductive Charging

9.4.1 Inductive Charging Market, by Region

10. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Application

10.1. Overview

10.2. Commercial

10.2.1 Commercial Market, by Region

10.3. Residential

10.3.1 Residential Market, by Region

11. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Commercial

11.1. Overview

11.2. Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

11.2.1 Global Commercial Public EV Charging Stations Market, by Commercial

11.2.1.1. On-Road Charging Market, by Region

11.2.1.2. Parking Spaces Market, by Region

11.2.1.3. Destination Chargers Market, by Region

11.2.2 Commercial Public EV Charging Stations Market, by Region

11.3. Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

11.3.1 Global Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Market, by Commercial

11.3.1.1. Fleet Charging Market, by Region

11.3.1.2. Captive Charging Market, by Region

11.3.2 Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Market, by Region

12. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Installation Type

12.1. Overview

12.2. Portable Charger

12.2.1 Portable Charger Market, by Region

12.3. Fixed Charger

12.3.1 Global Fixed Charger Market, by Installation Type

12.3.1.1. Wall Mount Market, by Region

12.3.1.2. Pedestal Mount Market, by Region

12.3.1.3. Ceiling Mount Market, by Region

12.3.2 Fixed Charger Market, by Region

13. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Standard

13.1. Overview

13.2. Ccs

13.2.1 Ccs Market, by Region

13.3. Chademo & Gb/T

13.3.1 Chademo & Gb/T Market, by Region

13.4. Type 1/Normal Charging

13.4.1 Type 1/Normal Charging Market, by Region

13.5. Tesla Super Charger

13.5.1 Tesla Super Charger Market, by Region

13.6. Type-2

13.6.1 Type-2 Market, by Region

13.7. Level 3

13.7.1 Level 3 Market, by Region

14. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Region

15. Company Profiles

15.1. Shell Recharge Solutions

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Company Snapshot

15.1.3 Product Portfolio

15.1.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.1.5 Primary Market Competitors

15.2. Chargepoint, Inc.

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Company Snapshot

15.2.3 Operating Business Segments

15.2.4 Product Portfolio

15.2.5 Business Performance

15.2.6 Sales by Business Segment

15.2.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.2.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.2.9 Primary Market Competitors

15.3. Tesla Inc

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3 Company Snapshot

15.3.4 Operating Business Segments

15.3.5 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Business Performance

15.3.7 Sales by Business Segment

15.3.8 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.3.9 Keys Strategic Moves & Developments

15.3.10 Primary Market Competitors

15.4. Abb Ltd

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Company Snapshot

15.4.3 Operating Business Segments

15.4.4 Product Portfolio

15.4.5 Business Performance

15.4.6 Sales by Business Segment

15.4.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.4.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.4.9 Primary Market Competitors

15.5. Star Charge

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Company Snapshot

15.5.3 Product Portfolio

15.5.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.5.5 Primary Market Competitors

15.6. Teld

15.6.1 Company Overview

15.6.2 Company Snapshot

15.6.3 Product Portfolio

15.6.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.6.5 Primary Market Competitors

15.7. Siemens

15.7.1 Company Overview

15.7.2 Company Snapshot

15.7.3 Operating Business Segments

15.7.4 Product Portfolio

15.7.5 Business Performance

15.7.6 Sales by Business Segment

15.7.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.7.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.7.9 Primary Market Competitors

15.8. Evgo

15.8.1 Company Overview

15.8.2 Company Snapshot

15.8.3 Product Portfolio

15.8.4 Business Performance

15.8.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.8.6 Primary Market Competitors

15.9. Byd

15.9.1 Company Overview

15.9.2 Company Snapshot

15.9.3 Operating Business Segments

15.9.4 Product Portfolio

15.9.5 Business Performance

15.9.6 Sales by Business Segment

15.9.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.9.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.9.9 Primary Market Competitors

15.10. Hyundai Motor Company

15.10.1 Company Overview

15.10.2 Company Snapshot

15.10.3 Operating Business Segments

15.10.4 Product Portfolio

15.10.5 Business Performance

15.10.6 Sales by Business Segment

15.10.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

15.10.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

15.10.9 Primary Market Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ul7wt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-electric-vehicle-charging-industry-is-predicted-to-reach-128-billion-by-2030-increasing-demand-for-fuel-efficient-and-low-emission-automobiles-drives-growth-301714354.html

SOURCE Research and Markets