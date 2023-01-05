The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Industry is Predicted to Reach $128 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Low-Emission Automobiles Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charging Type, Charging Voltage Level, Charging Point Type, Charger Type, Application, Charging Infrastructure Type, Installation Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market size was valued at USD 14.49 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 128.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2030.
Demand for EV charging has increased across the globe, owing to rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has increased, due to surge in price of petrol and diesel. This is attributed to draining of fossil fuel reserves and growth in tendency of companies to gain maximum revenue from these oil reserves. These factors increase demand for EV infrastructure for transportation, which is thus expected to fuel the EV charging market share.
However, high initial setup costs of fast chargers including level 3 and ultra-fast chargers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) stations that allow plug-in EVs and power grid to exchange electrical energy in both directions for electric vehicles is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the EV charging market during the coming decade.
Segment Overview
The global EV charging market is segmented on the basis of charging type, charging voltage level, charging point type, charger type, application, charging infrastructure type, installation type, IoT connectivity, and region.
By charging type, the market is classified into off-board top-down pantograph, on-board bottom-up pantograph, and charging via connector.
By charging voltage level, the market is segmented into Level 1 (< 3.7 KW), Level 2 (3.7-22 KW), and Level 3 (Above 22 KW).
By charging point type, the market is categorized AC (normal charging), DC (super charging), and inductive charging/wireless.
By charger type, the market is divided into slow charger and fast charger.
By application, the market is divided into commercial and residential.
By charging infrastructure, the market is segmented into combined charging system (CCS), CHAdeMO, Type1/normal charger, tesla super charger, Type 2, and GB/T (Level 3).
By installation type, the market is segmented into portable charger and fixed charger.
By IoT connectivity, the market is classified into non-connected charging stations and smart connected charging stations (networked).
Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.
Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicle charging market and is potently expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid increase in number of EVs and government subsidies while purchasing EVs in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.
In addition, growth in support and packages announced by governments to install EV charging infrastructure across the region drive growth of the market. Moreover, presence of key players such as BYD, Hyundai, and Tata Motors indulged in several innovations in EV chargers further propel the product growth.
Key Market Players
Emerging and efficient key players in the electric vehicles (EV) charging industry research include companies such as:
ABB
Tesla Inc.
ChargePoint
Shell Recharge Solutions
Star Charge
TELD
Siemens
BYD
EVgo
Hyundai Motor Company
Recent Developments
October 2022
ChargePoint, Inc. announced the launch of CP6000, which is its most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution available for vehicles of all types and sizes. CP6000 is designed for scalability, flexibility, reliability, and a best-in-class driver experience and offers reliable AC charging for 1 or 3 phase power at an adaptable output of 3.7 to 22kw per port.
September 2022
EVgo Inc. launched Autocharge+, setting a new standard for EV convenience by enabling streamlined charging for EV drivers across the country.
May 2022
ABB's e-mobility unit acquired a controlling stake in Numocity, an Indian digital platform for EV charging. It is already a shareholder in the business and is expected to increase to a controlling majority of 72%, having the right to become the sole owner by 2026. Under this acquisition, it will expand to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The region has seen growing demand for charging solutions for two and three-wheelers.
March 2022
BYD partnered with Shell to expand its electric vehicle charging network across China and Europe. The two firms developed EV charging networks in China, starting with a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen
February 2022
Siemens eMobility collaborated with Ford on the Ford Charge Station Pro, a custom electric vehicle (EV) charger for the Ford F-150 Lightning. This innovative charger was the first bidirectional-ready EV solution set for release at retail customer scale to receive certification under the newly expanded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9741
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market - Executive Summary
3. Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope of the Study
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Drivers
3.1.1.1. Growth in Sales of Evs
3.1.1.2. Rise in Government Initiatives and Financial Aid to Hasten Installation of EV Charging Stations
3.1.1.3. Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Low-Emission Automobiles
3.1.2 Restraints
3.1.2.1. Absence of Standardization of Current EV Charging Infrastructure
3.1.2.2. High Initial Setup Costs of EV Chargers
3.1.3 Opportunities
3.1.3.1. Rise in Adoption of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations
3.1.3.2. Smart Infrastructure and the Internet of Things (Iot) in EV Charging Stations to Manage Load
4. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Type
4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Electric Vehicle Charging Providers, 2021
5. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
5.2.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Market, by Region
5.3. On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
5.3.1 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph Market, by Region
5.4. Charging Via Connector
5.4.1 Charging Via Connector Market, by Region
6. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Voltage Level
6.1. Overview
6.2. Level 1 (< 3.7 Kw)
6.2.1 Level 1 (< 3.7 Kw) Market, by Region
6.3. Level 2 (3.7-22 Kw)
6.3.1 Level 2 (3.7-22 Kw) Market, by Region
6.4. Level 3 (Above 22 Kw)
6.4.1 Level 3 (Above 22 Kw) Market, by Region
7. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charger Type
7.1. Overview
7.2. Slow Charger
7.2.1 Slow Charger Market, by Region
7.3. Fast Charger
7.3.1 Fast Charger Market, by Region
8. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
8.1. Overview
8.2. Non-Connected Charging Stations
8.2.1 Non-Connected Charging Stations Market, by Region
8.3. Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked)
8.3.1 Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked) Market, by Region
9. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Vehicle Charging Point Type
9.1. Overview
9.2. Ac (Normal Charging)
9.2.1 Ac (Normal Charging) Market, by Region
9.3. Dc (Super Charging)
9.3.1 Dc (Super Charging) Market, by Region
9.4. Inductive Charging
9.4.1 Inductive Charging Market, by Region
10. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Application
10.1. Overview
10.2. Commercial
10.2.1 Commercial Market, by Region
10.3. Residential
10.3.1 Residential Market, by Region
11. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Commercial
11.1. Overview
11.2. Commercial Public EV Charging Stations
11.2.1 Global Commercial Public EV Charging Stations Market, by Commercial
11.2.1.1. On-Road Charging Market, by Region
11.2.1.2. Parking Spaces Market, by Region
11.2.1.3. Destination Chargers Market, by Region
11.2.2 Commercial Public EV Charging Stations Market, by Region
11.3. Commercial Private EV Charging Stations
11.3.1 Global Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Market, by Commercial
11.3.1.1. Fleet Charging Market, by Region
11.3.1.2. Captive Charging Market, by Region
11.3.2 Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Market, by Region
12. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Installation Type
12.1. Overview
12.2. Portable Charger
12.2.1 Portable Charger Market, by Region
12.3. Fixed Charger
12.3.1 Global Fixed Charger Market, by Installation Type
12.3.1.1. Wall Mount Market, by Region
12.3.1.2. Pedestal Mount Market, by Region
12.3.1.3. Ceiling Mount Market, by Region
12.3.2 Fixed Charger Market, by Region
13. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Charging Standard
13.1. Overview
13.2. Ccs
13.2.1 Ccs Market, by Region
13.3. Chademo & Gb/T
13.3.1 Chademo & Gb/T Market, by Region
13.4. Type 1/Normal Charging
13.4.1 Type 1/Normal Charging Market, by Region
13.5. Tesla Super Charger
13.5.1 Tesla Super Charger Market, by Region
13.6. Type-2
13.6.1 Type-2 Market, by Region
13.7. Level 3
13.7.1 Level 3 Market, by Region
14. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, by Region
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Shell Recharge Solutions
15.1.1 Company Overview
15.1.2 Company Snapshot
15.1.3 Product Portfolio
15.1.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.1.5 Primary Market Competitors
15.2. Chargepoint, Inc.
15.2.1 Company Overview
15.2.2 Company Snapshot
15.2.3 Operating Business Segments
15.2.4 Product Portfolio
15.2.5 Business Performance
15.2.6 Sales by Business Segment
15.2.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.2.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.2.9 Primary Market Competitors
15.3. Tesla Inc
15.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3 Company Snapshot
15.3.4 Operating Business Segments
15.3.5 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Business Performance
15.3.7 Sales by Business Segment
15.3.8 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.3.9 Keys Strategic Moves & Developments
15.3.10 Primary Market Competitors
15.4. Abb Ltd
15.4.1 Company Overview
15.4.2 Company Snapshot
15.4.3 Operating Business Segments
15.4.4 Product Portfolio
15.4.5 Business Performance
15.4.6 Sales by Business Segment
15.4.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.4.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.4.9 Primary Market Competitors
15.5. Star Charge
15.5.1 Company Overview
15.5.2 Company Snapshot
15.5.3 Product Portfolio
15.5.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.5.5 Primary Market Competitors
15.6. Teld
15.6.1 Company Overview
15.6.2 Company Snapshot
15.6.3 Product Portfolio
15.6.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.6.5 Primary Market Competitors
15.7. Siemens
15.7.1 Company Overview
15.7.2 Company Snapshot
15.7.3 Operating Business Segments
15.7.4 Product Portfolio
15.7.5 Business Performance
15.7.6 Sales by Business Segment
15.7.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.7.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.7.9 Primary Market Competitors
15.8. Evgo
15.8.1 Company Overview
15.8.2 Company Snapshot
15.8.3 Product Portfolio
15.8.4 Business Performance
15.8.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.8.6 Primary Market Competitors
15.9. Byd
15.9.1 Company Overview
15.9.2 Company Snapshot
15.9.3 Operating Business Segments
15.9.4 Product Portfolio
15.9.5 Business Performance
15.9.6 Sales by Business Segment
15.9.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.9.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.9.9 Primary Market Competitors
15.10. Hyundai Motor Company
15.10.1 Company Overview
15.10.2 Company Snapshot
15.10.3 Operating Business Segments
15.10.4 Product Portfolio
15.10.5 Business Performance
15.10.6 Sales by Business Segment
15.10.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
15.10.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
15.10.9 Primary Market Competitors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ul7wt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-electric-vehicle-charging-industry-is-predicted-to-reach-128-billion-by-2030-increasing-demand-for-fuel-efficient-and-low-emission-automobiles-drives-growth-301714354.html
SOURCE Research and Markets