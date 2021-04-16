Worldwide Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Industry to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Market 2020-2030 by Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global market of EV fast charging system (AKA high-power chargers) will reach $64.26 billion by 2030, growing by a revised 2020-2030 CAGR of 30.8% by sales revenue and 38.4% by sales units driven by the rising number of government policies for electric vehicles, better availability of charging infrastructure and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions.



Highlighted with 84 tables and 81 figures, this 170-page report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Market 2020-2030 by Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global EV fast charging system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global EV fast charging system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region.



Based on Connector Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Story continues

CHADeMO

SAE Combo Charging System

Supercharger

GB/T

Based on Charging Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

50-150 KW

150-350 KW

Over 350 KW

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Public Fast-charging Systems

Private Fast-charging Systems

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Based on EV Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Charging Power, Application, and EV Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global EV fast charging system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Connector Type

3.1 Market Overview by Connector Type

3.2 CHADeMO

3.3 SAE Combo Charging System

3.4 Supercharger

3.5 GB/T



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Power

4.1 Market Overview by Charging Power

4.2 50-150 KW

4.3 150-350 KW

4.4 Over 350 KW



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Public Fast-charging Systems

5.3 Private Fast-charging Systems



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

6.2 Light Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Vehicles



7 Segmentation of Global Market by EV Type

7.1 Market Overview by EV Type

7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

8.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Netherlands

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

BP Chargemaster Ltd.

Broadband TelCom Power, Inc.

ChargePoint Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Efacec Electric Mobility

EVBox

EVgo

ShenZhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Signet EV Inc.

Star Charge

Tesla, Inc.

Tritium Pty Ltd

Xi'an TGOOD Intelligent Charging Technology Co., Ltd.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j6mcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-vehicle-ev-fast-charging-system-industry-to-2030---trend-forecast-and-growth-opportunities-301270504.html

SOURCE Research and Markets