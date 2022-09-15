The Worldwide Electronic Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Form (Liquid, Paste, Solid), Resin (Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Communications, Computers, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical), Product Type and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027.

The global electronic adhesives market is driven by the rising demand for advanced and sophisticated electronic devices. The use of electronic devices is increasing in developed as well as developing regions, such as North America and the Asia Pacific.

Epoxy is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the electronic adhesives market.

Epoxy resin in electronic adhesives held the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. The most frequently used resin type for electronic applications is epoxy, either two-part or single-part heat cure products. Occasionally snap-cure epoxies, which cure at a lower temperature than regular single-part epoxies, are used.

These adhesives can be used for bonding components, potting, and encapsulation, among others. Potting compounds are intended to provide a high level of the guard to PCBs and electronic devices by surrounding them in a thick, durable polymer. Epoxy is used when extreme operating conditions require optimum protection.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for electronic adhesives, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, increasing electronic adhesives patents, and global shift of consumption and production capacity from the developed markets to the emerging markets in the region are the factors leading to the growth of the electronic adhesives market in Asia Pacific.

The region's market is driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in the automotive, industrial, and medical industries. Its growing middle-class population plays an important role in driving various industries, which has led to industrialization in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Electronic Adhesives Market

4.2 Electronic Adhesives Market Growth, by Resin Type

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Electronic Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2021

4.4 Electronic Adhesives Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Electronic Adhesives Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization/Automation of Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Applications in Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Waterproof Smartphones and Wearable Devices

5.2.1.4 Introduction of 5G Infrastructure

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Electronic Adhesives in Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Gradual Shift in Demand and Production Capacity to Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Regulations on Usage of Lead Soldering Materials

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Electronic Assembly Industry of North America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.4.2 Miniaturization of Devices Generating Demand for Higher-Performance Adhesives

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5.3 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.5.4 Trends in Global Electronics Industry

5.5.5 Leading Cellphone Importing and Exporting Countries

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 List of Major End-users

5.8 Average Pricing Analysis

5.9 Electronic Adhesives Ecosystem and Interconnected Market

5.10 Yc and Ycc Shift

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2024

5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Electronic Adhesives Market, by Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.2.1 Eco-Friendly Adhesives Suitable for Most Applications

6.3 Paste

6.3.1 Superior Insulation and High Reliability to Drive Market

6.4 Solid

6.4.1 Solid Form Electronic Adhesives to be Second-Largest Segment

7 Electronic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.2.1 Fastest-Growing Resin Type for Electronic Adhesives

7.3 Silicone

7.3.1 High Degree of Flexibility and Good Electrical Insulating Properties to Boost Demand

7.4 Polyurethane (Pu)

7.4.1 Offers Better Bond Strength and Chemical Resistance

7.5 Acrylic

7.5.1 Increasing Use of Light-Curing Adhesives in Electronic Applications to Fuel Market

7.6 Others

8 Electronic Adhesives Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrically Conductive Adhesives (Ecas)

8.2.1 Rapid Advancements in End-use Applications to Boost Demand

8.3 Thermally Conductive Adhesives

8.3.1 Excellent Heat-Conducting Properties to Drive Demand

8.4 Others

9 Electronic Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Computers

9.2.1 Growing Internet Usage and Increasing Urbanization to Boost Demand

9.3 Communications

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Electronics and Telecommunication Devices to Drive Market

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Southeast Asia to Contribute to Market Growth

9.5 Industrial

9.5.1 Epoxies are Largely Used for Thermal Stability and Moisture Resistance in Industrial Applications

9.6 Medical

9.6.1 High Cohesive Strength and Minimal Shrinkage of Electronic Adhesives to Propel Market

9.7 Transportation

9.7.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) to Increase Demand

9.7.1.1 Adas Cameras

9.7.1.2 Adas Radars

9.7.1.3 Adas LiDAR Systems

9.7.1.4 Adas Ultrasonic Sensors

9.7.1.5 Adas Data Module

9.7.1.6 Adas V2X & Connectivity

9.7.1.7 Sensors

9.7.1.8 Cameras

9.7.1.9 Electric Motors

9.7.1.10 Batteries

9.8 Commercial Aviation and Defense

9.8.1 Constant Advancements in Aerospace and Defense Industry to Boost Demand

10 Electronic Adhesives Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Participants

11.2.4 Pervasive Players

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 SME Matrix, 2021

11.4.1 Responsive Companies

11.4.2 Progressive Companies

11.4.3 Starting Blocks

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6 Market Share Analysis

11.7 Revenue Analysis

11.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Henkel AG

12.1.2 H.B. Fuller Company

12.1.3 The 3M Company

12.1.4 Arkema SA

12.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation (Lord Corporation)

12.1.6 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

12.1.7 Meridian Adhesives Group

12.1.8 Xiamen Weldbond New Material Co. Ltd.

12.1.9 Threebond Co. Ltd.

12.1.10 Master Bond Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company

12.2.2 Element Solutions Inc.

12.2.3 Sika AG

12.2.4 Huntsman International LLC

12.2.5 Scapa Group PLC

12.2.6 Permabond LLC

12.2.7 Dymax Corporation

12.2.8 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

12.2.9 LG Chemical Limited

12.2.10 Panasonic Corporation

12.2.11 Altana AG (Elantas)

12.2.12 Atom Adhesives

12.2.13 Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc.

12.2.14 Boyd Corporation

12.2.15 Wacker Chemie

12.2.16 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.2.17 Rogers Corporation

12.3 Other Companies

13 Appendix

