Worldwide Electronic Grade IPA Industry Report to 2027 - Rising Usage of Electronic Grade Isopropanol in Electronics Drying and Other Sectors is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Grade IPA Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic grade IPA market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing usage of electronic grade isopropanol in electronics drying and other sectors is propelling the market. Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) produced for the electronics sector is known as IPA SE. Tokuyama IPA SE has a purity rate of over 99.99%, due to an integrated process that eliminates contaminants in IPA, which is made using a unique technique in which water and propylene react immediately.

The global electronic grade IPA market is segmented based on type and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into Purity, 99.99%, Purity, < 99.99%). Based on application, the electronic grade IPA market is segmented into semiconductor industry, PCBs, LCD cleaning, and others.

Geographically, the global electronic grade IPA market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global electronic grade IPA market include Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Tokuyama Corp., and LG Chem Ltd.

Market Segmentation

  • Global Electronic Grade IPA Market Research and Analysis by Type

  • Global Electronic Grade IPA Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Electronic Grade IPA Market By Type
4.1.1. Purity, 99.99%
4.1.2. Purity, < 99.99%
4.2. Global Electronic Grade IPA Market by Application
4.2.1. Semiconductor Industry
4.2.2. PCBs
4.2.3. LCD Cleaning
4.2.4. Other

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. Dow Chemical
6.2. ExxonMobil
6.3. Isu Chemical
6.4. Jiangsu Denoir Technology
6.5. KMG Electronic Chemicals
6.6. LCY Chemical
6.7. LG Chem
6.8. Mitsui Chemicals
6.9. Tokuyama

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73hal7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


