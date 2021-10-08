Worldwide Electronic Insect Killer Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Insect Killer Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electronic insect killer market and it is poised to grow by $ 91.89 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic insect killer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases and growth in the spread of infectious diseases.



The electronic insect killer market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.This study identifies the global warming triggering insect population boom as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic insect killer market growth during the next few years.



The report on electronic insect killer market covers the following areas:

Electronic insect killer market sizing

Electronic insect killer market forecast

Electronic insect killer market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic insect killer market vendors that include Alliance Sports Group, Armatron Co., Aspectek, Bear Down Brands LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., HOONT USA, JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Koolatron CA, Pestzilla, and Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. Also, the electronic insect killer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alliance Sports Group

Armatron Co.

Aspectek

Bear Down Brands LLC

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HOONT USA

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Koolatron CA

Pestzilla

Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

10. Appendix

