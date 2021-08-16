Worldwide Electronic Shelf Label Industry to 2026 - by Type, Component, Technology, Application and Region
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic shelf label market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An Electronic shelf label (ESL) system stands for a tool that is used by retailers to display specific product information and price on the shelves. It provides an electronic linkage between the store checkout system and product shelves, thereby ensuring accurate product pricing. Furthermore, the ESL system comes with high durability, prolonged shelf life, replaceable batteries, and can be updated from time to time without any hassle. Owing to the rising trend of automation, electronic shelf labels are widely adopted by all kinds of retail stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, etc.
In recent times, the high prevalence of technological revolution across the retail industry of both the developed and developing regions have augmented the demand for ESL systems. Furthermore, the developing economies, such as China and India, have emerged as substantial markets for retail automation. Several retailers are adopting retail automation solutions for improved consumer satisfaction, automatic price updates, reduced operational and labor costs, and efficient store management. In addition to this, the rapid integration of full graphic e-papers with ESL systems has positively influenced the development of in-store communication solutions. Moreover, various technological advancements, for instance, the introduction of ESL systems based on radio frequency (RF) communication technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the global electronic shelf label market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic shelf label market to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
Altierre Corporation
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.
Displaydata Limited
LG CNS
M2Communications D.O.O.
Panasonic Corporation
Pricer AB
Samsung Group
SES-imagotag SA
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global electronic shelf label market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic shelf label market?
What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the type?
What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the component?
What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the technology?
What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the application?
What are the key regional markets?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
What is the structure of the electronic shelf label market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Full Graphic E-Paper
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Segmented E-Paper
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Radiofrequency
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Infrared
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 NFC
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience store
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Performance of Key Regions
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Altierre Corporation
14.3.2 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
14.3.3 DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.4 Displaydata Limited
14.3.5 LG CNS
14.3.6 M2Communications D.O.O.
14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.8 Pricer AB
14.3.9 Samsung Group
14.3.10 SES-imagotag SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86fa6b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electronic-shelf-label-industry-to-2026---by-type-component-technology-application-and-region-301355755.html
SOURCE Research and Markets