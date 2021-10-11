Worldwide Electronic Skin Patches Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global electronic skin patches market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years. They are helpful in monitoring prevalent chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases, etc. The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.
The global electronic skin patches market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing. Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.
Regionally, global electronic skin patches market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.
Major players in the global electronic skin patches market include Vitalconnect Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Leaf Healthcare Inc.), Quad industries SA, Loreal SA, Sensium Healthcare Ltd, iRhythm Technologies Inc., VivaLNK, Inc., WearOptimo Pty. Ltd., Enfucell Oy, GE Healthcare, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MC10, Inc. and others.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze and forecast the market size of global electronic skin patches market.
To classify and forecast global electronic skin patches market based on component, application, end user, company and region.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electronic skin patches market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electronic skin patches market.
