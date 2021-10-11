U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Worldwide Electronic Skin Patches Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global electronic skin patches market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years. They are helpful in monitoring prevalent chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases, etc. The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.

The global electronic skin patches market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing. Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.

Regionally, global electronic skin patches market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.

Major players in the global electronic skin patches market include Vitalconnect Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Leaf Healthcare Inc.), Quad industries SA, Loreal SA, Sensium Healthcare Ltd, iRhythm Technologies Inc., VivaLNK, Inc., WearOptimo Pty. Ltd., Enfucell Oy, GE Healthcare, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MC10, Inc. and others.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of global electronic skin patches market.

  • To classify and forecast global electronic skin patches market based on component, application, end user, company and region.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electronic skin patches market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electronic skin patches market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Skin Patches Market

4. Voice of Customer

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers)
6.2.2. By Application (Health Monitoring Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Cosmetics)
6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Companies, Others)
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)
14.2.1. Vitalconnect Inc.
14.2.2. Smith & Nephew Plc. (Leaf Healthcare Inc.)
14.2.3. Quad industries SA
14.2.4. Loreal SA
14.2.5. Sensium Healthcare Ltd
14.2.6. iRhythm Technologies Inc.
14.2.7. VivaLNK, Inc.
14.2.8. WearOptimo Pty. Ltd.
14.2.9. Enfucell Oy
14.2.10. GE Healthcare
14.2.11. DexCom Inc
14.2.12. Insulet Corporation
14.2.13. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
14.2.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.2.15. MC10, Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9l4b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electronic-skin-patches-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301396893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

