Worldwide Electronic Warfare Industry to 2027 - Featuring BAE Systems, Elbit Systems and General Dynamics Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Warfare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electronic warfare market reached a value of US$ 16.52 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Electronic warfare is used by armed forces to provide intelligence and combat power. It involves the use of signals intercepting, locating, identifying, analyzing, detecting, jamming, disrupting, deceiving, protecting, and cryptanalyzing. It can be configured for a variety of missions using a host of different subsystems. Nowadays, various elements like radar detectors and jammers are utilized in electronic warfare, which is becoming more sophisticated. As a result, new optronic sensors are gaining widespread adoption as complementary elements to improve the range, sensitivity, spectral domain, and angular search domain of the overall electronic warfare system

Modern military capabilities and warfighters considerably rely on the electromagnetic spectrum to communicate with commanders, understand the environment and inform decisions, identify and engage targets accurately, and protect themselves from harm. This represents one of the key factors driving the need for electronic warfare systems around the world to protect the access and use of the spectrum from adversaries and assist military leaders in maintaining a strategic edge on a modern battlefield. In addition to this, due to a rise in regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions between countries, defense organizations of numerous countries are adopting innovative strategies that keep warfighters safe from emerging threats.

This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing number of digital attacks and cybersecurity threats are catalyzing the adoption of advanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities across the globe. Moreover, researchers are focusing on developing self-protection systems that are capable of diverting radar-homing missiles away from aircraft and jamming enemy radars. Such innovations are anticipated to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aselsan, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Textron Inc., Thales Group and The Boeing Company

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global electronic warfare market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global electronic warfare market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global electronic warfare market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic warfare market?
5. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the capability?
7. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the platform?
8. What are the key regions in the global electronic warfare market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global electronic warfare market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electronic Warfare Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 EW Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 EW Operational Support
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Jammer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Countermeasure System
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Decoy
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Directed Energy Weapon
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Capability
8.1 Electronic Protection
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Electronic Support
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electronic Attack
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Platform
9.1 Land
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Naval
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Airborne
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Space
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aselsan
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 BAE Systems plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 General Dynamics Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Israel Aerospace Industries
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Saab AB
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Textron Inc.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 Thales Group
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.15 The Boeing Company
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15.3 Financials
15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gxhet

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electronic-warfare-industry-to-2027---featuring-bae-systems-elbit-systems-and-general-dynamics-among-others-301497929.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

