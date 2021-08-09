U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Worldwide Electronic Warfare Industry to 2028 - Players Include Elbit Systems, General Dynamics and Israel Aerospace Industries Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Warfare Market by Capability, Equipment, Product, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic warfare is a technology implemented by defense forces for directing energy to control or attack an enemy or impede enemy use of electromagnetic (EM) spectrum. Electronic warfare can be applied by manned and unmanned systems to target enemy military and civilian assets including humans, communications, and radars. Electronic warfare offers a flexible range of installation support and can be installed in air, on sea, land, and/or space-based platforms.

Growth in need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities and rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems, owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts are expected to drive the global electronic warfare market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost and vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks are anticipated to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

The electronic warfare market is segmented on the basis of capability, equipment, product, platform, and region. By capability, it is divided into electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic attack. Depending on equipment, it is fragmented into jammer, countermeasure system, decoy, directed energy weapon, and others. On the basis of product, it is classified into EW equipment and EW operational support. On the basis of platform, it is divided into land, naval, airborne, and space. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global electronic warfare market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall electronic warfare market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global electronic warfare market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current electronic warfare market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Growing need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities
3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts
3.5.1.3. Rising demand for missile defense detection system
3.5.1.4. Advancements in warfare technologies
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High deployment cost
3.5.2.2. Vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation
3.5.3.2. Rise in defense expenditure globally
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak
3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer trends
3.6.2.2. Technology trends
3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends
3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis
3.6.3.1. GDP
3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment index
3.6.4. Impact on the electronic warfare industry

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY CAPABILITY
4.1. Overview
4.2. Electronic Protection
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Electronic Support
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Electronic Attack
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT
5.1. Overview
5.2. Jammer
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Countermeasure System
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Decoy
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Directed Energy Weapon
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT
6.1. Overview
6.2. EW Equipment
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. EW Operational Support
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY PLATFORM
7.1. Overview
7.2. Land
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Naval
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Airborne
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.5. Space
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. BAE SYSTEMS PLC
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Operating business segments
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Business performance
9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. Elbit Systems Ltd.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Company snapshot
9.2.3. Operating business segments
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Business performance
9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Company snapshot
9.3.3. Operating business segments
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Business performance
1.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. (IAI)
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Company snapshot
9.4.3. Operating business segments
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Operating business segments
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Leonardo SpA
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Operating business segments
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Operating business segments
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Business performance
9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Operating business segments
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Business performance
9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Operating business segments
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Business performance
9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. SAAB AB
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Operating business segments
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Business performance
9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.11. THALES GROUP
9.11.1. Company overview
9.11.2. Company snapshot
9.11.3. Operating business segments
9.11.4. Product portfolio
9.11.5. Business performance
9.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbhelz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


