Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021: EMS Industry Increased 7% in 2020 with Growing Sales for Notebooks, Smart Phones and Cloud Servers
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing grew exceptionally in 2020 from the previous year, despite the threat of the COVID crisis that threatened to disrupt the supply chain and labor force. The EMS industry increased approximately 7.1 percent in 2020 as a result of the growing of sales for notebooks, Internet and cloud servers, and smart phones.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries). Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19. The publisher estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.4 trillion in 2020 and will grow to approximately $1.6 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry by itself will grow from $595 billion in 2020 to $838 billion in 2025 - approximately at a 7.1 percent CAGR.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region, Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (104 companies-87 EMS and 17 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Worldwide Market Forecast
Regional Market Share
Application Market Share
EMS Market Share
EMS Performance
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry
Forecast, 2020 - 2025
Overview
World Economic Outlook
Summary Forecast
Industry Forecasts
Communications (9 product segments)
Computers (10 product segments)
Consumer (9 product segments)
Industrial (4 product segments)
Medical (3 product segments)
Automotive (4 product segments)
Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (7 product segments)
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2020
The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products
Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products
OEM Market by Seven Market Segments
EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)
EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)
Regional Production Market Share (51 Countries)
Americas (6 countries)
EMEA (30 countries)
APAC (15 countries)
Industry Production by Market Share (46 products)
Communications (9 product segments)
Computer (10 product segments)
Consumer (9 product segments)
Industrial (4 product segments)
Medical (3 product segments)
Automotive (4 product segments)
Commercial Aviation (2 product segments)
Military/Defense, Other Transportation (5 product segments)
Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2020-2025
Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products
Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly
OEM Market by Product and Market Segment
EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)
Regional Production Share by Country/Segment
Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)
Total WW Available Market by Product/Country
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
Financial Performance Benchmarks
5-Year Sales Growth Rankings
Net Income Averages by Market Segment
Gross Margins by Market Segment
Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)
Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)
Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)
Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space
Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share
Growth (Average plus Leaders)
Average Base Wage Rate by 51 Countries
Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
Past Activity, 2015 - 2020 - Largest and Best Deals by Year
Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods
Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region
M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
3CEMS
Accton
ALL CIRCUITS
AmTRAN
Asteelflash
ATA IMS Berhad
Benchmark
BMK
BYD Electronics
Celestica
Cicor
Compal Electronics
Computime
Connect
Creation
DBG Holdings
Delta Electronics
Di-Nikko
Ducommun
Elemaster
ECS
Enics
eolane
ESCATEC
Fabrinet
Fideltronik
Firstronic
Flex
Foxconn-Hon Hai
Gemtek Technology
Gigabyte
Global Brands Mfg.
GPV Group
Hana Micro
HANZA Group
IEC Electronics
IMI
Inventec
Jabil
Kaga Electronics
Katek
Katolec
Keytronic
Kimball
Kitron
LACROIX
Leesys
Lite-On
Luxshare
Mack Technologies
Melecs
Micro-Star
MiTAC
NEO Technology
New Kinpo Group
Neways
Nippon Mfg.
Norautron
Nortech Systems
NOTE
Orbit One
OSE
Pan-International
PC Partner
PCI, Ltd.
Pegatron
Plexus
Prettl Electronics
Providence
Qisda
Quanta Computer
Sanmina
Scanfil
Season Group
Selcom
SERCOMM
Shenzhen Kaifa
Shenzhen Zowee
SigmaTron
SIIX
SKP Resources
SMT Technologies
SMTC
Sumitronics
Suzhou Etron
SVI
Topscom
TPV
TQ-Systems
TT Electronics
UMC
USI
Valuetronics
Venture
Vexos
VIDEOTON
VIRTEX
V.S. Industry
Vtech EMS
Wistron
WKK
Wong's
Zollner
