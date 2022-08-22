U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Email Marketing Software Industry to 2031 - by Component, Channel, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Email Marketing Software Market and Business-to-customers - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global email marketing software market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global email marketing software market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global email marketing software market from 2022 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the email marketing software market.

Secondary research also Incuded Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global email marketing software market.

The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global email marketing software market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global email marketing software market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global email marketing software market. Key players operating in the global email marketing software market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global email marketing software market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Email Marketing Software Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Email Marketing Software Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. By Component
4.5.2. By Channel
4.5.3. By Enterprise Size
4.5.4. By End-user

5. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Software
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Installation & Integration
6.3.2.2. Support & Maintenance

7. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Channel
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Channel, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Business-to-business (B2B)
7.3.2. Business-to-customers (B2C)

8. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
8.3.2. Large Enterprises

9. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, by End-user
9.1. Key Segment Analysis
9.2. Email Marketing Software Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. Retail & E-commerce
9.2.2. IT & Telecom
9.2.3. Travel & Hospitality
9.2.4. BFSI
9.2.5. Healthcare
9.2.6. Education
9.2.7. Others

10. Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Size (Tons) (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. South America

11. North America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

15. South America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
16.3. Competitive Scenario
16.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
16.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.

17. Company Profiles
17.1. AWeber Communications
17.1.1. Business Overview
17.1.2. Company Revenue
17.1.3. Product Portfolio
17.1.4. Geographic Footprint
17.1.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.2. Benchmark Internet Group
17.2.1. Business Overview
17.2.2. Company Revenue
17.2.3. Product Portfolio
17.2.4. Geographic Footprint
17.2.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.3. Campaign Monitor
17.3.1. Business Overview
17.3.2. Company Revenue
17.3.3. Product Portfolio
17.3.4. Geographic Footprint
17.3.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.4. Constant Contact, Inc.
17.4.1. Business Overview
17.4.2. Company Revenue
17.4.3. Product Portfolio
17.4.4. Geographic Footprint
17.4.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.5. ConvertKit LLC
17.5.1. Business Overview
17.5.2. Company Revenue
17.5.3. Product Portfolio
17.5.4. Geographic Footprint
17.5.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.6. HubSpot, Inc.
17.6.1. Business Overview
17.6.2. Company Revenue
17.6.3. Product Portfolio
17.6.4. Geographic Footprint
17.6.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.7. Keap (Infusion Software, Inc.)
17.7.1. Business Overview
17.7.2. Company Revenue
17.7.3. Product Portfolio
17.7.4. Geographic Footprint
17.7.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.8. Mailchimp
17.8.1. Business Overview
17.8.2. Company Revenue
17.8.3. Product Portfolio
17.8.4. Geographic Footprint
17.8.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.9. Salesforce.com, Inc.
17.9.1. Business Overview
17.9.2. Company Revenue
17.9.3. Product Portfolio
17.9.4. Geographic Footprint
17.9.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.10. Sendinblue
17.10.1. Business Overview
17.10.2. Company Revenue
17.10.3. Product Portfolio
17.10.4. Geographic Footprint
17.10.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.11. Twilio INC.
17.11.1. Business Overview
17.11.2. Company Revenue
17.11.3. Product Portfolio
17.11.4. Geographic Footprint
17.11.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.12. Zoho Corporation
17.12.1. Business Overview
17.12.2. Company Revenue
17.12.3. Product Portfolio
17.12.4. Geographic Footprint
17.12.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.13. ActiveCampaign
17.13.1. Business Overview
17.13.2. Company Revenue
17.13.3. Product Portfolio
17.13.4. Geographic Footprint
17.13.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.14. MailerLite
17.14.1. Business Overview
17.14.2. Company Revenue
17.14.3. Product Portfolio
17.14.4. Geographic Footprint
17.14.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.15. Moosend
17.15.1. Business Overview
17.15.2. Company Revenue
17.15.3. Product Portfolio
17.15.4. Geographic Footprint
17.15.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.16. Drip Global, Inc.
17.16.1. Business Overview
17.16.2. Company Revenue
17.16.3. Product Portfolio
17.16.4. Geographic Footprint
17.16.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.17. Others

18. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/227rc0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-email-marketing-software-industry-to-2031---by-component-channel-enterprise-size-end-user-and-region-301609966.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

