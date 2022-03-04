U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

The Worldwide Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2028

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (eFlash, eOTP, eE2PROM, eMTP, eMRAM, and Others) and Industry (Consumer Products, Automotive, IT and Communications, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global embedded non-volatile memory market is expected to grow from US$ 82.94 million in 2021 to US$ 2,406.26 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Embedded non-volatile memory is compact chip integrated in microcontrollers and hardware used for data storage. The stored data is used for programming, encryption, coding, identification, trimming, and redundancy purposes. The non-volatile memory systems comprise transistors that have the pieces of conductive material surrounded by a layer of insulator. When a microcontroller is powered, small amount of electricity is trapped by surrounding insulation, thus allowing non-volatile memory to retain its data.

The growth of the embedded non-volatile memory market is attributed to the increasing rate of adoption of advanced consumer electronics among masses due to the rising GDP per capita, escalating adoption of advance electronics in automobiles, and surging penetration of connected devices. Moreover, the growing deployment of smart city projects and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high design costs and scalability issues hamper the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely affected several Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. China and India are the most prominent manufacturing hub in the region and have an enhanced focus on industrialization. The growth of the manufacturing industry has been hampered due to lockdown. However, it is expected to recover in the second half of 2021 by enhancing the production capabilities. The imposition of a ban on commercial activities has disrupted the industrial supply chains in Asia Pacific, leading to raw material shortages.

Further, the demand for advanced electronics such as a smartwatches, smart wearables, and healthcare machines has risen significantly. Also, the development of new airports is raising defense expenditure of countries such as China and India. This would propel the use of IC chips, which is likely to provide growth opportunities to the embedded non-volatile memory market during the forecast period. Moreover, companies in Asia Pacific have restructured their capabilities by adopting various strategies, such as product enhancements, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth of Consumer Electronics Market
5.1.2 Wide Range of Applications of NVM
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Design Cost and Scalability issues
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Recent Advances in Memory Technology
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Overview
6.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 eFlash
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 eFlash: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 eOTP
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 eOTP: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 eE2PROM
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 eE2PROM: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 eMTP
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 eMTP: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 eMRAM
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 eMRAM: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Others: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis - By Industry
8.1 Overview
8.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, By Industry (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Consumer Products
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Consumer Products: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Automotive: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 IT and Communications
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 IT and Communications: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Microchip Technology Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Tower Semiconductor
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 GlobalFoundries
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 eMemory Technology Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Everspin Technologies Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 United Microelectronics Corporation
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts80eu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-embedded-non-volatile-memory-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2028--301495770.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

