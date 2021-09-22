U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Worldwide Embedded Security Industry to 2026 - Automotive Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Security Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embedded security market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2026. Embedded security solutions help manufacturers ensure their products and devices are protected from cyberthreats. In defense, security-based differentiation in their product are lined up using a multi-layer security approach.

When the technology is mission-critical, the device has to perform with unerring reliability and predictability and cannot allow the compromise of data or security on the end-user system. Players are focused on integrating Linux, an open source-based hypervisor, and a secure boot solution in the defense sector. A player such as Wind River announced its acquisition of Star Lab in January 2020. The acquisition broadens the comprehensive Wind River portfolio with software for Linux cybersecurity and anti-tamper, virtualization, and cyber resiliency in the defense sector.

Growing IoT applications increases the need for IoT security, which drives the market. The IoT will consist of billions of digital devices, services, and other physical objects having the potential to seamlessly connect, interact, and exchange information. Security for IoT will be a critical concern that must be addressed in order to enable several current and future applications. The vital building blocks for embedded security for IoT is Cryptographic Algorithms and hardware architecture for extremely low power memory and processing requirements, Trusted Platform module, and Standardized Security Protocol. In April 2020, Sectigo announced a partnership with Infineon Technologies AG to provide automated certificate provisioning for Infineon's OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 using Sectigo IoT Identity Manager.

The adoption of wearable devices in healthcare increases the demand for embedded security, which drives the market. Wearable devices are creating an increasingly large footprint in the healthcare world. As medical wearable technology is quickly expanding in applications and volume, there is an increasing need for strong, scalable, and cost-effective authentication between devices known as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) authentication. Intrinsic-ID and Maastricht Instruments are working together in the context of the European project INSTET to add advanced security in the medical wearable devices through SRAM Physical Unclonable Function (PUF). An embedded SRAM PUF in the MCU can be a giant step toward cheaper and more robust security.

However, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is restraining growth. The embedded security hardware market witnesses a significant decline in sales owing to the discontinuance of industrial activities and subsequently lowered demand for integration services and sales of new embedded security interfaces products. However, a player such as Mozilla announced in March 2020, the creation of a COVID-19 Solutions Fund as part of the Mozilla Open Source Support Program (MOSS). Through this fund, they will provide awards of up to USD 50,000 each to open source technology projects which are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in some way where Mozilla will provide the embedded security solutions too.

Recently University of Florida Center for Safety, Simulation, and Advanced Learning Technologies released an open-source ventilator. Further, its Secure Open Source Fund supports security audits for widely used open-source software projects as well as any work needed to fix the problems that are found.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment to Witness Significant Growth

  • The vehicle car is rapidly becoming a large element of the IoT, connected by a variety of means to the outside world through an increasing number of wireless technologies. In the coming years, the market sales of connected cars will overpass the sales of traditional cars. While the benefits of improved connectivity are beneficial, it also opens up a sea of opportunities for digital invaders and malicious hackers to try to access the systems. According to Upstream Security's 2020 Global Automotive Cybersecurity info, from 2018 to 2019, there was a 99% increase in automotive cybersecurity incidents.

  • Effective automotive security is about integrating an embedded firewall, protecting communications, authenticating communications, and encrypting data, which helps to protect privacy. In April 2020, BlackBerry Limited announced the launch of QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, a new software solution that OEMs and embedded software developers can use to ensure safe data communication exchanges within their safety-critical systems and is certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D.

  • Further, in March 2020, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open-source platform for connected car technologies, announces three new members: MERA, Mocana, and Osaka NDS. They planned to design plug-n-play solutions that integrate with the AGL platform to enable scalable, end-to-end security, to protect any AGL-based systems on-board connected or autonomous vehicles.

  • Further, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that are making today's cars safer and enabling the emergence of autonomous vehicles are challenging the automotive electronics industry to achieve new levels of complexity, performance, and safety. Also, according to Goldman Sachs, the market for ADAS is estimated to increase to USD 96 billion in 2025 from USD 3 billion in 2015. The unique demands of these applications led to the extensive use of complex ASICs that combine digital processing, analog, RF, and power management functions in single silicon die. As a result, critical safety features are managed on-chip.

  • Further, in January 2020, NXP revealed its S32G (a single-chip version of two processors), an automotive microprocessor, and an enterprise network processor. The S32G functions as a gateway processor for connected vehicles, as it offers enterprise-level networking capabilities. It also enables the latest data-intensive ADAS applications while providing vehicles with secure communication capabilities.

  • This new processor is already sampling, and car OEMs are currently testing S32G. Also, Audi director quoted that they found the unique combination of networking, performance, and safety features of the S32G processor to be ideal for use in their next-generation ADAS domain controller in Audi.

North America Accounted for Significant Share

  • North America accounts for significant share as the growing concern for the protection of critical infrastructure, and sensitive data has increased government intervention in recent years. Thus, government initiatives, such as specific budget allocations and mandated security policies, are expected to drive the market of embedded security in North America.

  • Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is transforming the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for current and future adoption. It addresses the challenges of urbanization and climatic change through connecting the energy systems, buildings, and industries. To address this issue, in December 2019, Red Balloon Security has partnered with Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) to deliver enhanced cybersecurity for its building automation systems. This collaboration will initially feature embedded security for Siemens building automation controllers and will be deployed in 2020.

  • Further, according to a recent IoT Analytic report, 50% of industrial assets in factories will be connected to some form of on-premise or remote data collection system. While IT and OT traditionally operated in two separate worlds, IT/OT convergence is opening up cybersecurity gaps in manufacturing organizations, leaving them open to attack because these devices usually don't come with well-maintained or strong embedded security features. To address such issues, in December 2019, Pulse Secure and Nozomi Networks announced an integration that extends the zero trust protection provided by the Pulse Secure Access Suite to industrial IoT, ICS, and OT technologies.

  • Furthermore, in November 2019, Red Balloon Security partnered with Nautilus Hyosung America to deliver enhanced security for its retail ATMs. Red Balloon Security identified two vulnerabilities related to retail ATMs, and one related to NHA's retail ATM support mobile application. Following this discovery, Red Balloon Security has been engaged by Nautilus Hyosung America on embedded defense mechanisms providing issued firmware security updates to strengthen the security of their ATMs in the retail marketplace.

  • Further, the new budget spending for Canadian infrastructure protection is marked at USD 144.9 million over five years, including Canada's critical cyber systems, including sectors in the finance, telecommunications, energy, and transport sectors, which further drives the demand of embedded security solutions.

  • Furthermore, in April 2020, Timesys Corporation (one of the leading providers of embedded, open-source software and security solutions) announced expanded functionality of Timesys Vigiles, bringing new Software Composition Analysis (SCA) features and vulnerability triage and mitigation tools for embedded system products. Timesys Vigiles Security Monitoring & Management Service enables developers of embedded system products using Linux and open source components to bring more secure products to market in a range of industries, including medical devices, industrial control systems, transportation systems, Internet of Things and Industrial Internet of Things.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing IoT Applications Increases the Need for IoT Security
4.2.2 Adoption of Wearable Devices in Healthcare
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Demand Due to Impact of COVID-19
4.3.2 Non-Adherence to Government Regulations Due to Lack of Auditing
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis?
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis?

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Service
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Payment
5.2.2 Authentication
5.2.3 Content Protection
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 End-User
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Consumer Electronics
5.3.4 Telecommunications
5.3.5 Aerospace & Defence
5.3.6 Other End-Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Latin America
5.4.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.
6.1.3 Texas Instruments Inc.
6.1.4 McAfee, LLC
6.1.5 Microchip Technology Inc.
6.1.6 Intellias Ltd.
6.1.7 Karamba Security Ltd.
6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co.,
6.1.9 Idemia Group
6.1.10 Rambus Incorporated

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osyrtq

