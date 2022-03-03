U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.97
    +5.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,025.24
    +133.89 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,640.06
    -111.96 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.72
    -21.15 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.38
    -1.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +13.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8630
    -0.0020 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3353
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4330
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,380.78
    -1,181.92 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.11
    -25.57 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Worldwide Empty Capsules Industry to 2030 - Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Rise in Healthcare Expenditure Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Product, Raw Material, Therapeutic Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global empty capsules market was valued at $2,382.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,230.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Capsule is defined as the solid dosage in which active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or inert substances are enclosed in soft or hard shell. Empty capsules are mostly made of gelatin. API is available in various formulations such as powder, semisolid mass, granules, and liquid. Capsules can be administered orally and vaginally. The capsule is easier to swallow as compared to other drug delivery forms such as a tablets.

Growth of the global empty capsules market is majorly driven by alarming increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases; rise in government initiatives to spread awareness and promote advantages of nutraceuticals products; surge in number of capsule production; rise in expenditure on human healthcare services; and rise in adoption of gelatin capsules.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 10 million deaths were reported due to cancer, globally. Healthcare supplements such as vitamin & minerals, herbs, and fibers are advised to patients having chemotherapy and radiation procedures to avoid side effects and strengthen their immune system. Moreover, in November 2021, ACG Capsules, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, announced the launch of "ACG loves NOTHING", which is a global nutraceutical campaign and aimed to enhance nutraceutical production through industry leading innovation and collaboration strategy.

Rise in number of geriatric population and surge in demand for vitamin and mineral supplements drive growth of the market. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases and osteoarthritis disease, which surge demand for various drug therapies and vitamins& minerals for better health outcomes. This surges need for empty capsule production and is expected to propel growth of the market.

Increase in development of the pharmaceutical sector and surge in need for immunity booster supplements are major factors that drive the global empty capsules market. Moreover, increase in number of clinical studies significantly contributes toward the market growth. Clinical studies aim to evaluate safety and efficacy of drugs enclosed in capsule. Rise in number of capsule manufacturing acts as a key driving force for expansion of the global market. For instance, Lonza, a multinational chemical and biotechnology company produced 230 billion capsules in 2020. Furthermore, rise in funds by government and private organizations to develop capsule manufacturing units are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, ACG, announced that it will invest $78.00 million (Rs 600 crore) to develop Asia's largest capsule manufacturing unit in Maharashtra, India.

In addition, advancements in R&D activities in capsule drug delivery technology and rise in business expansion and partnership strategy are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. Moreover, in October 2020, Lonza, a multinational chemical and biotechnology company, announced the investment of $93 million in the capsule and health ingredients, which enable companies to expand its overall manufacturing capacity of capsule by 30 billion capsules, per year.

However, high cost of gelatin and lower availability of raw materials to manufacture gelatin are anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of capsule manufacturing units, advancements of technology for development of wide range of range having different flavor, color &size, and increase in awareness among population about nutraceutical products augment growth of the empty capsules sector. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering lucrative opportunities in the empty capsules market.

Some of the major companies that operate in the global empty capsules market are ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel), Medi-Caps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co., Ltd, and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global empty capsules market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

  • A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

  • The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global empty capsules market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases
3.5.1.2. Increase in number of empty capsules production
3.5.1.3. Advancements in technology to develop capsules
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Ethical concerns along with price fluctuations regarding gelatin material
3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Development of pharmaceutical industry and rise in healthcare expenditure
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the empty capsules market

CHAPTER 4: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY PRODUCT
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Gelatin capsules
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Gelatin Capsule, by Type
4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.2.2. Hard gelatin capsule (HGC)
4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.2.3. Soft gelatin capsule (SGC)
4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Non-gelatin capsules
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Pig Meat
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Bovine meat
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Bone
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC APPILICATION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Vitamin & dietary supplements
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Antacids & anti-flatulent preparations
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Cardiac therapy drugs
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast
7.2. Pharmaceutical manufacturers
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Nutraceutical manufacturers
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ACG Worldwide
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Operating business segments
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Company snapshot
9.2.3. Product portfolio
9.3. CapsCanada Corporation
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Company snapshot
9.3.3. Product portfolio
9.4. Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Company snapshot
9.4.3. Operating business segments
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. Medi-Caps Limited
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Operating business segments
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.6. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Operating business segments
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. Roxlor LLC
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Operating business segments
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Operating business segments
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. Suheung Co., Ltd.
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Product portfolio
9.10. Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Operating business segments
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jlnwz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-empty-capsules-industry-to-2030---development-of-the-pharmaceutical-industry-and-rise-in-healthcare-expenditure-presents-opportunities-301495065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Why Cleveland Cliffs Rocketed 30.5% Higher in February

    The steelmaker reported earnings and announced a major cost-cutting initiative, but the stock took off with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Okta Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock, the cloud-based cybersecurity company, crashed today despite beating expectations in its earnings report last night -- down 10% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Heading into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, analysts had forecast that Okta would lose $0.24 per share (adjusted) on less than $360 million in sales. As it turned out, Okta lost only $0.18 per share, and scored $383 million in sales -- but investors didn't care.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Plunging Today

    The knee-jerk reaction to the quarterly results Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) released on Tuesday might have had investors rushing to pick up shares yesterday, but the market's not espousing the same fanfare today. As of 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Plug Power have fallen 6%. Initially, investors celebrated Plug Power's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, which featured strong revenue growth, among other things.

  • C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Says the Stock Is a ‘Screaming Buy.’ Here’s Why.

    Shares of enterprise artificial intelligence software firm C3.ai are higher on a strong fiscal-third-quarter report. CEO Tom Siebel says, 'We killed it.'

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.