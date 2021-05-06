Worldwide EMV Cards Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMV Cards Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the EMV cards market and it is poised to grow by $978.55 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on EMV cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to comply with regulations related to EMV, increasing number of cashless transactions, and benefits of EMV cards.
The EMV cards market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advent of biometric EMV cards as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV cards market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of inorganic growth strategies and preference for dual-interface EMV cards will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on EMV cards market covers the following areas:
EMV cards market sizing
EMV cards market forecast
EMV cards market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMV cards market vendors that include ABCorp., CPI Card Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Goldpac Group Ltd., IDEMIA France SAS, IdentiSys Inc., Perfect Plastic Printing, Thales Group, and Valid SA. Also, the EMV cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Contactless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Contact-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABCorp.
CPI Card Group Inc.
Fiserv Inc.
Giesecke + Devrient GmbH
Goldpac Group Ltd.
IDEMIA France SAS
IdentiSys Inc.
Perfect Plastic Printing
Thales Group
Valid SA
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rq06c
