Worldwide End-of-line Packaging Industry to 2028 - Growing Integration of New Technologies Such as AI and ML Presents Opportunities

The report on the global end-of-line packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global end-of-line packaging market to grow with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on end-of-line packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on end-of-line packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global end-of-line packaging market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global end-of-line packaging market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing automation in end user industries

Growing awareness about the benefits of end-of-line packaging

2) Restraints

High cost associated with repair and maintenance of machinery

3) Opportunities

The growing integration of new technologies such as AI and ML

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the end-of-line packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the end-of-line packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global end-of-line packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. End-of-line Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. End-of-line Packaging Market Projection

2.3. End-of-line Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global End-of-line Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the End-of-line Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Received Order Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of End-of-line Packaging Market



4. End-of-line Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global End-of-line Packaging Market by Technology

5.1. Automatic

5.2. Semi-automatic



6. Global End-of-line Packaging Market by Function

6.1. Standalone

6.2. Integrated



7. Global End-of-line Packaging Market by Received Order Type

7.1. Customized Order

7.2. Standard Order



8. Global End-of-line Packaging Market by End-user

8.1. Food Beverages

8.2. Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Electronics and Semiconductors

8.4. Automotive

8.5. Consumer Products

8.6. Others



9. Global End-of-line Packaging Market by Region 2022-2028

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America End-of-line Packaging Market by Technology

9.1.2. North America End-of-line Packaging Market by Function

9.1.3. North America End-of-line Packaging Market by Received Order Type

9.1.4. North America End-of-line Packaging Market by End-user

9.1.5. North America End-of-line Packaging Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe End-of-line Packaging Market by Technology

9.2.2. Europe End-of-line Packaging Market by Function

9.2.3. Europe End-of-line Packaging Market by Received Order Type

9.2.4. Europe End-of-line Packaging Market by End-user

9.2.5. Europe End-of-line Packaging Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific End-of-line Packaging Market by Technology

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific End-of-line Packaging Market by Function

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific End-of-line Packaging Market by Received Order Type

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific End-of-line Packaging Market by End-user

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific End-of-line Packaging Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW End-of-line Packaging Market by Technology

9.4.2. RoW End-of-line Packaging Market by Function

9.4.3. RoW End-of-line Packaging Market by Received Order Type

9.4.4. RoW End-of-line Packaging Market by End-user

9.4.5. RoW End-of-line Packaging Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global End-of-line Packaging Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Krones AG

10.2.2. Ima S.p.A.

10.2.3. Syntegon (Bosch Packaging Technology)

10.2.4. Ds Smith Plc.

10.2.5. Pro Mach, Inc.

10.2.6. Combi Packaging Systems LLC

10.2.7. Festo Group

10.2.8. Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

10.2.9. Gebo Cermex



