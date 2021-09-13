U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

The Worldwide Endoscopy Visualization Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $35 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, by Resolution Type (4K, FHD Resolution), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Significant increase in the number of endoscopic procedures and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Owing to the advantages of endoscopy over open surgeries, significant cost savings, and favorable government reimbursement policies, the demand for endoscopy is increasing. This coupled with the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools has created a need for advanced visualization techniques.

As a result, various manufacturers are focusing on introducing systems and components with better visualization capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a division of Hoya Corporation announced the launch of J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes that offers renowned image quality and enhanced mobility.

The endoscopy visualization systems segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Endoscopy is being widely used in various medical specialties such as gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, pulmonology, ENT, and others. Rising usage of high definition systems and increasing prevalence of cancer are factors favoring the growth of the segment. According to the WHO, the number of new bladder cancer cases is projected to rise from 573,000 in 2020 to 767,000 by 2030. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for newborns hearing screening are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The endoscopy visualization components segment is poised to surge owing to technological advancements and the growing number of endoscopic surgeries. In September 2020, Pentax Medical announced the launch of EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes and DEFINA Video Processor in the U.S. This is expected to augment the segment's growth. In addition, the presence of numerous vendors, raw material suppliers, and distributors of visualization components is propelling the segment's growth. However, strict restrictions imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities are resulting in serious disruptions in the supply chain. This is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

On the basis of resolution, the 4K segment is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of endoscopy display monitors with 4K resolution can be attributed to the fact that they provide clearer image quality when compared to full HD resolution. However, when compared to 4K, full HD display monitors are more cost-effective and are easily available, which is favoring the demand for FHD resolution.

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Report Highlights

  • The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028 owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

  • The endoscopic visualization systems segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the introduction of new products in the market

  • The 4K segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high-quality images produced by ultra HD systems when compared to full HD

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising number of government-sponsored cancer screening programs and greater adoption of advanced diagnostic tools

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Industry Analysis
3.2.1 User Perspective Analysis
3.2.1.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.2.1.2 Product Specifications
3.2.2 Key End User
3.3 Regulatory Framework
3.3.1 Reimbursement Framework
3.3.2 Standards & Compliance
3.3.3 Safety
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3 Industry Challenges
3.6 Global Endoscopy Visualization Systems Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.1 Supplier Power
3.6.2 Buyer Power
3.6.3 Substitution Threat
3.6.4 Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.7 Global Endoscopy Visualization Systems Industry Analysis - PEST
3.7.1 Political & Legal Landscape
3.7.2 Economic Landscape
3.7.3 Social Landscape
3.7.4 Technology Landscape
3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.9 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market

Chapter 4 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Definitions & Scope
4.2 Market: Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028
4.3 Endoscopic Visualization Systems
4.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2 Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems
4.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.1.1 2D systems
4.3.2.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2.1.2 3D systems
4.3.2.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3 High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems
4.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3.1.1 2D systems
4.3.3.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3.1.2 3D systems
4.3.3.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4 Endoscopy Visualization Components
4.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.2 Camera Heads
4.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.3 Insufflators
4.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.4 Light Sources
4.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.5 High Definition Monitors
4.4.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.6 Suction Pumps
4.4.6.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.7 Video Processors
4.4.7.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market: Resolution Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Definitions & Scope
5.2 Market: Resolution Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028
5.3 4K
5.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 UHD Resolution
5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 DCI Resolution
5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 FHD Resolution
5.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product Type and Resolution Type

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
7.4 Public Companies
7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, Industry Experience)
7.5 Private Companies
7.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies /Technology Disruptors/Innovators

Chapter 8 Company Landscape
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Olympus Corporation
8.1.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.1.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.2 Ethicon US, LLC
8.1.2.1 Company Overview
8.1.2.2 Financial performance
8.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
8.1.3.1 Company Overview
8.1.3.2 Financial performance
8.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.4 Stryker
8.1.4.1 Company Overview
8.1.4.2 Financial performance
8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation
8.1.5.1 Company Overview
8.1.5.2 Financial performance
8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.6 PENTAX Medical
8.1.6.1 Company Overview
8.1.6.2 Financial performance
8.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.7 Karl Stroz GmbH & Co. KG
8.1.7.1 Company Overview
8.1.7.2 Financial performance
8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.8 CONMED Corporation
8.1.8.1 Company Overview
8.1.8.2 Financial performance
8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.9 Smith & Nephew plc
8.1.9.1 Company Overview
8.1.9.2 Financial performance
8.1.9.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.10 Richard Wolg GmbH
8.1.10.1 Company Overview
8.1.10.2 Financial performance
8.1.10.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.11 Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd
8.1.11.1 Company Overview
8.1.11.2 Financial performance
8.1.11.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.11.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.12 Medtronic
8.1.12.1 Company Overview
8.1.12.2 Financial performance
8.1.12.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.12.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awmj8h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


