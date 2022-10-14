The Worldwide Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market by Material Type (Engineered Resin, Fibrous Paper), Shape (Square, Diamond, Hexagon, Wheel), Flow Type (Counter-flow and Crossflow) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy recovery ventilator core market is projected to grow from USD 947 million in 2022 to USD 1,360 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The global market for energy recovery ventilator core are driven by factors such as the rise in residential and commercial construction projects in many developing countries, regulations and energy efficient standards by different government organizations, the necessity to improve indoor air quality in air-tight buildings and changing climate conditions.
By material type, the engineered resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027
Based on material type, the engineered resin is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The engineered resin has properties such as higher selectivity for water vapor over other gases, zero air crossover to prevent cross-contamination from the two-air stream, higher durability in wet and freezing conditions, and less susceptibility to degradation by mold and bacteria than other material cores.
The counter-flow inflow type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on flow type, the counter-flow is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This counter-flow energy recovery ventilator core are widely used for many residential and commercial application due to its high efficiency rate. This type of energy recovery ventilator core has an opposite airflow arrangement to maximize heat recovery.
By shape type, the hexagon segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027
Based on shape type, the hexagon shape is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The hexagon shape is widely used in many ventilation systems around the world. Many leading companies of energy recovery ventilator core manufacture hexagon shape cores. This type of core can be generally used in all applications and has properties such as structural strength and airtightness
The energy recovery ventilator core in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the energy recovery ventilator core market from 2022 to 2027. North America is one of the key market for energy recovery ventilator core. The region has high demand for the energy recovery ventilator cores due to the rising demand for good ventilation system, changing regulations to improve indoor air quality and increasing residential projects.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market
4.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Region
4.3 North America: Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Material Type and Country
4.4 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Attention to Indoor Air Quality
5.2.1.2 Climatic Changes and Environmental Concerns
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Noise and Discomfort
5.2.2.2 High Initial and Installation Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in New Residential and Commercial Projects
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Frozen Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores
5.2.4.2 Challenges Involved in Retrofitting Existing Buildings with Energy Recovery Ventilators
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem for Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market
6.3 Trends/Disruption Impact
6.4 Case Study Analysis
6.4.1 Heat Recovery System for Flexible HVAC Application
6.4.1.1 Objective
6.4.1.2 Solution Statement
6.4.2 Heat Recovery Ventilation for Energy-Efficient Buildings
6.4.2.1 Objective
6.4.2.2 Solution Statement
6.4.3 Replacement of Rooftop Units in School
6.4.3.1 Objective
6.4.3.2 Solution Statement
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.5.1 Sorbent Ventilation Technology
6.5.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator Sulfonated Block Copolymer Membrane
6.5.3 Technology Analysis of Different Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Heat Exchangers
6.6 Average Selling Price Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.7.1 Methodology
6.7.2 Patent Publication Trends
6.7.3 Insight
6.7.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.7.5 Top Companies/Applicants
6.7.5.1 List of Major Patents
6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2021-2022
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.10 COVID-19 Analysis
6.10.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market
6.11 Partnerships & Agreements Between Energy Recovery Ventilator Core and Energy Recovery Ventilator System Manufacturers
6.11.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core and Energy Recovery Ventilator System Manufacturers Deals
7 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Engineered Resin
7.1.1.1 Largest Market Share in the Material Type Segment
7.1.2 Fibrous Paper
7.1.2.1 Cellulose Films and Cellulose Fiber are Widely Used in Manufacturing of Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores
7.1.3 Others
8 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Flow Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Crossflow
8.2.1 Crossflow Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores are Flexible to Fit All Project Requirements
8.3 Counter-Flow
8.3.1 Counter-Flow Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Can Achieve Efficiency of Up to 90%
9 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Shape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Square
9.2.1 It is Generally Used in Applications Requiring Low Maintenance
9.3 Diamond
9.3.1 It Can be Combined into Different Configurations
9.4 Hexagon
9.4.1 Hexagon Cores Provide High Efficiency in Heat & Mass Transfer
9.5 Wheel
9.5.1 Wheel Can Give Energy Transfer Efficiency Up to 80%
10 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis: Energy Recovery Ventilator Core
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 SME Matrix
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Dynamic Companies
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.7 Key Startups/SMEs
11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Core, Inc.
12.1.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation
12.1.3 Ruskin
12.1.4 Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.
12.1.5 Hoval
12.1.6 Dais Corporation
12.1.7 Innergy Tech, Inc.
12.1.8 Xiamen Air-Erv Technology Co., Ltd.
12.1.9 Oji Container Co., Ltd.
12.1.10 Klingenberg GmbH
12.1.11 Karyer Group
12.1.12 Recuperator
12.1.13 Teasung Co., Ltd.
12.1.14 Eri Corporation
12.1.15 Renewaire, LLC
12.2 Other Companies
12.2.1 Clean Air Nano Tech Co., Ltd.
12.2.2 Zhejiang Kodisen Environmental Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.
12.2.3 Gaon Tech
12.2.4 Zern Engineering
12.2.5 Polybloc Ag
12.2.6 Holmak
12.2.7 Shanghai Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.
12.2.8 Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.
12.2.9 Nantong Deli Purification Equipment Factory Co., Ltd.
12.2.10 Hangzhou Toplife Energy Resource Technology Co., Ltd.
12.2.11 Dongguan Houjie Zhengfeng Hardware Factory
12.2.12 Field Controls LLC
12.2.13 Zhongshan Fortune-Way Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
13 Appendix
