The Worldwide Enhanced Vision System Industry is Projected to Reach $323 Million by 2030 - Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market
Global Market for Enhanced Vision System
Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhanced Vision System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Enhanced Vision System estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic Vision Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$190.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enhanced Vision System segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Enhanced Vision System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Astronics Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Esterline Technologies Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
MBDA France
Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Thales Group
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
179
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$246.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$323 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.4%
Regions Covered
Global
