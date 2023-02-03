U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

The Worldwide Enhanced Vision System Industry is Projected to Reach $323 Million by 2030 - Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Enhanced Vision System

Global Market for Enhanced Vision System
Global Market for Enhanced Vision System

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhanced Vision System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Enhanced Vision System estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic Vision Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$190.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enhanced Vision System segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Enhanced Vision System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • Astronics Corporation

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Esterline Technologies Corporation

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

  • MBDA France

  • Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

179

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$246.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$323 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Enhanced Vision System Market: An Overview

  • Enhanced Vision System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Continuous Innovation to Sustain Market Demand

  • Necessity for Improved Safety Augur well for the Market Growth

  • Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market

  • Increased Need for Reliable Operations at Poor Visibility Drive Market Growth

  • Smaller Airport Equipped with Inadequate Infrastructure to Propel Market Growth

  • With Several Benefits Associated with Installing Enhanced Vision System, Demand for Enhanced Vision System to Propel

  • Increased Opportunities from Airline Aftermarket to Bode Well for Market Demand

  • Partnership Deals Offer Extended Opportunities for the Market

  • Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems: A Growth Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4adqd9-vision?w=12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


