U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.54
    +4.96 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,259.95
    -147.16 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.82
    +33.65 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.15
    +15.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +1.27 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -36.90 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -1.02 (-4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8050
    -0.3250 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,215.48
    -2,774.30 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.62
    +1.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

The Worldwide Enteral Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $19.75 Billion by 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global enteral nutrition market will reach $19.75 billion by 2030, growing by 8.9% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing incidence of malnutrition, rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases, and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition due to lower cost and complications of enteral nutrition.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Danone S.A.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Global Health Products, Inc.

  • Hormel Foods Corporation

  • Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

  • Victus, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Nutrient
3.1 Market Overview by Nutrient
3.2 Protein Based Nutrition
3.2.1 Standard Protein Diet
3.2.2 High Protein Supplement
3.2.3 Protein for Diabetic Patients
3.2.4 Other Protein-based Nutitions
3.3 Carbohydrates Based Nutrition
3.4 Fat Based Nutrition
3.5 Vitamin Based Nutrition
3.6 Other Nutrition Types

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Critical Care
4.3 Diabetes
4.4 Neurology
4.5 Oncology
4.6 Other Applications

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Category
5.1 Market Overview by Category
5.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness
5.3 Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form
6.1 Market Overview by Product Form
6.2 Liquid Enteral Nutrition
6.3 Powder Enteral Nutrition

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adults
7.4 Geriatric

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
8.2 Distribution by Hospitals
8.3 Distribution by Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Distribution by Online Pharmacies

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.2.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2.2 U.S.
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.3.1 Overview of European Market
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Rest of European Market
9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Colombia
9.5.4 Rest of South America Market
9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Other National Markets

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Danone S.A.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Global Health Products, Inc.

  • Hormel Foods Corporation

  • Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

  • Victus, Inc.

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfwmia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-enteral-nutrition-industry-is-expected-to-reach-19-75-billion-by-2030--301455515.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Humana stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after slashing Medicare Advantage membership growth view

    Shares of Humana Inc. tumbled 13.0% toward a three-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the health insurance services company slashed its full-year membership estimate for its Medicare Advantage products. Humana's stock was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it slid 13.9% on March 16, 2020. Humana disclosed earlier Thursday that it now expects 2022 net membership growth for its individual Medicare Advantage products of 150,000 to 200,000 membe

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.

  • Why AGNC Investment Ended Up Losing All Its Gains in 2021

    It looked as though 2021 were shaping up to be a banner year for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and sells packaged government-backed mortgages from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae -- so-called agency mortgages (hence the REIT's name). How was it that AGNC Investment went from hero to zero in just seven months? It all began with its June monthly dividend announcement, which showed a serious deterioration in its estimated tangible net book value as it fell to $16.82 per share at the end of May, compared to the $17.96 per share value it had recorded at the end of April.