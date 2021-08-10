Worldwide Enterprise Information Management Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The publisher has been monitoring the enterprise information management market and it is poised to grow by $67.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report on enterprise information management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for digitalization, the adoption of information as an asset for process optimization and productivity, and intensive growth of unstructured data across verticals worldwide.
The enterprise information management market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise information management market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in penetration of cloud deployment model and continuously evolving regulatory standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on enterprise information management market covers the following areas:
Enterprise information management market sizing
Enterprise information management market forecast
Enterprise information management market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise information management market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the enterprise information management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Dell Technologies Inc.
HP Inc.
Hyland Software Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Open Text Corp.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
11. Appendix
