The Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Industry is Expected to Reach $101 Billion by 2027

The enterprise mobility market was valued at US$21.029 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.21% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$101.459 billion by 2027.

Enterprise Mobility refers to a group of people, processes, and technology that focus on managing mobile devices, mobile computing solutions, and other business-related topics. A comprehensive enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution includes capabilities necessary for mobile deployments, such as application and content-level management, on a single unified platform. As more businesses implement flexible policies, they are turning to EMM to avoid the risks of enabling personal devices to access company data.

The increase in data and mobile devices in organizations, as well as the increase in cloud and mobile applications in various industries, are all contributing significantly to the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. Furthermore, the rise of the BYOD trend in businesses has a favorable influence on market growth. On the other hand, high High implementation costs and a lack of knowledge in undeveloped countries, are likely to hinder industry expansion. On the contrary, a spike in business adoption of cloud-based technologies is expected to have a significant influence on the growth of the enterprise mobility market.

Increased corporate emphasis and the presence of key players in this region are anticipated to hold a significant market share, with increased corporate emphasis serving as the primary factors driving regional growth. Furthermore, this region has a significant vendor presence such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., and AirWatch (VMware Inc.), which supports the market's growth.

Due to fierce competition in the North American region, these companies are aiming for higher revenues and business expansions. Organizations in North America put a priority on innovation in order to keep up with recent technological developments. In this region, verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, and life sciences use EMM solutions for a variety of reasons, including better management of day-to-day transactions in the BFSI vertical, improved supply chain management processes, and improved ability of healthcare machines to track patient health.

Growth Factors

The increased prevalence of cyberattacks on personal devices and company data:

According to ISACA, cyberattacks are the fastest growing crime in the United States, causing catastrophic industrial interruptions. Cybercrime damage is estimated to exceed $6 trillion globally by 2021. In October 2020, India's National Cyber Security Coordinator reported that losses caused by cybercrime in 2019 to the country were nearly $17 billion.

As more mobile devices are deployed in the office, phishing attempts targeting those devices become more prevalent, necessitating staff training on basic mobile security practices. To ensure the efficacy of security, skilled cybersecurity specialists who can cooperate with developers are necessary. Thus, the increasingly mobile workforce and the adoption of BYOD programs within the company to improve workforce efficiency, allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access company data without the risk of a security breach, has boosted the market growth.

Restraints

The inability to customize the solution according to end-user experience:

There is a lack of customization capabilities when it comes to EMM software vendors. Many businesses claim that EMM systems are incapable of addressing flexibility and agility issues with multi-user connections. Business organizations have different security needs when it comes to mobile devices that connect to their corporate networks.

Integrating EMM into an organization's existing security, management, and workflow controls and workflows is also difficult for vendors. IT administrators may improve both security and productivity by employing a competent EMM solution, which allows them to operate and monitor systems from a single place. Each company has a unique set of business needs, so it is difficult to gain an accurate understanding of what they require. In order to maintain an optimised user experience, EMM solutions should be implemented based on the requirements of each company.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise Mobility Market:

Following the widespread transmission of COVID-19, employers are obligated to offer remote access options so that their employees can work outside the company's infrastructure. Offering employees, the option of working remotely is a prudent measure to prevent viruses from spreading throughout the workplace. During this pandemic crisis, several businesses have implemented a BYOD scheme that allows workers to use their own devices for office work.

Through remote work, organisations ensure employees can access company resources while working remotely and have the tools to stay productive. The factors above lead to large enterprises deploying EMM solutions. Additionally, these solutions can manage corporate devices as well as enable BYOD. To combat the spread of COVID-19, countries have developed unique mobile solutions that rely on secure systems. Tarassud Plus, a powerful and secure mobile application launched by Oman, uses artificial intelligence and enhanced features to help find COVID-19 statistics, guidelines, and best practises to aid in the prevention of the disease's spread.

Key Developments

REPASSA used HokuApps in August 2021 to embrace enterprise mobility and make their operations in Southeast Asia run more smoothly.

To meet the challenges of returning to work, IBM launched Watson Works in June 2020. Watson Works integrates Watson AI models and applications into products to help companies with many aspects of making the transition to work after lockdowns have been implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Microsoft and Citrix partnered to reimagine flexible workplaces for COVID-19 in July 2020. Under this partnership, Microsoft chose Citrix Workspace as a preferred computerised work area arrangement, and Citrix chose Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform, moving Citrix's current on-premises clients to Microsoft Azure to empower them to work anywhere across devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis, By Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Services

6. Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Telecommunication & IT

6.3. Retail

6.4. Manufacturing

6.5. Oil & Gas

6.6. Education

6.7. BFSI

6.8. Others

7. Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. France

7.4.3. Germany

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Japan

7.6.2. China

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. Thailand

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Indonesia

7.6.7. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

