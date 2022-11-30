U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

The Worldwide Entertainment Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $8 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entertainment Insurance Market By Insurance Type, By Coverages, By Distribution Channel, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the entertainment insurance market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Like all businesses, those that operate in the entertainment industry need insurance to protect them against financial losses. While they require many of the same coverage as other businesses, entertainment companies face some unique risks that require specialized insurance. Therefore, entertainment insurance typically covers property and casualty risks to productions and live events. It can include physical risks for cast, crew, wardrobe, sets, and equipment.

The rapid growth of the entertainment industry in the recent years have made it more vulnerable to risk associated with it such as damage of movie sets, people outrage on the movie actors & directors, fire, thefts and others. In addition, entertainment insurance provides coverage to the policy holder for various types of risk, which may include general liability, protection from hefty legal cost, damage to expensive cameras and equipment. Furthermore, the entertainment insurance protects the policyholder from libel and copyright claims.

Therefore, these are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, as the entertainment insurance is not specific to a fixed number of coverage, it could expand to offer coverage for number of risk aspect. Therefore, the premium charged by this insurance policy is generally very high and therefore, small scale producers and directors cannot afford it. Hence, this is a major factor limiting the entertainment insurance market.

On the contrary, as the entertainment industry is rapidly growing, it is adopting the state of art technology to offer the best experience to the viewers. These technologies are very expensive in nature and therefore, having a insurance coverage for them is necessary. Therefore, as the entertainment industry advances with adoption of higher technology, the demand for entertainment insurance is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the entertainment insurance market such as Allianz, Allen Financial Insurance Group, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA SA, Chubb, Everest Re Group, Ltd., Hub International Limited, Higginbotham, Insurance Canopy, Marsh LLC, MFE INSURANCE BROKER,Next Insurance, Inc., Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, The Hartford, Zensurance, Markel Corporation, and Truman Van Dyke. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the entertainment insurance industry.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the entertainment insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing entertainment insurance market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the entertainment insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global entertainment insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE MARKET, BY INSURANCE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Production Insurance
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Staging and Rigging Insurance
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Special Event Insurance
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Touring Insurance
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGES
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Liability Coverage
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Commercial Property Coverages
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Other Coverages
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Brokers
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Non-Brokers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Business
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Individuals
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Allianz
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Allen Financial Insurance Group
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 AXA XL
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Chubb
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Everest Re Group, Ltd.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Gallagher
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Hub International
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Higginbotham
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Insurance Canopy
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Marsh LLC
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 MFE INSURANCE BROKER
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Next Insurance, Inc.
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 The Hartford
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Zensurance
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iy5x6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


