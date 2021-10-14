U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Worldwide Epi Wafer Industry to 2025 - Easy Availability of Silicon is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epi Wafer Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the Epi wafer market and it is poised to grow by $2.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. This report on the Epi wafer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by performance enhancement offered by epitaxial deposition in electronic devices and sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry.

The Epi wafer market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the easy availability of silicon as one of the prime reasons driving the Epi wafer market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on Epi wafer market covers the following areas:

  • Epi wafer market sizing

  • Epi wafer market forecast

  • Epi wafer market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Epi wafer market vendors that include Applied Materials Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., II-VI Inc., IntelliEPI Inc., IQE Plc, Jenoptik AG, Nichia Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. Also, the Epi wafer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • LED semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEMS-based devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Applied Materials Inc.

  • GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

  • II-VI Inc.

  • IntelliEPI Inc.

  • IQE Plc

  • Jenoptik AG

  • Nichia Corp.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • SHOWA DENKO K.K.

  • Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtx5ms

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


