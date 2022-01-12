U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

The Worldwide eSIM Industry is Expected to Reach $3.81 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eSIM Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global eSIM Market is estimated to be USD 1.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.81 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.21%.

Market Dynamics

The factors such as compatibility of M2M with Linux, Android, and other such standardized operating systems, growth in embedded telematics solutions, and increasing use of M2M for security and surveillance in supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, and hotels are boosting the growth of eSIM market.

Furthermore, connected cars, artificial intelligence translators, WiFi devices, smart earphones, smart metering, GPS tracking units, DTU, bike-sharing, advertising players, video surveillance devices, and other Internet of Things (IoT) are getting acceptance will further fuel the growth of the market. However, technical challenges in eSIM such as BSS integration and modification, IoT connectivity activation, and others may hinder the market growth.

Rising adoption in developing countries is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

The global biopharmaceutical market is segmented further based on Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, Sinch, Etisalat, Idemia, Cisco, Samsung, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global eSIM Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase In Demand for M2M Services
4.1.2 Growth In Adoption of IoT
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Security Concern
4.2.2 Issues in Transfer of the Credentials into a Different Device
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand of 5G Technologies
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Remote Networks
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Standardization
4.4.2 Complex Infrastructure

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global eSIM Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Data-Only eSIM
6.3 Voice, SMS, and Data eSIM

7 Global eSIM Market, By Application Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Connected Cars
7.3 M2M
7.4 Smartphones
7.5 Tablets
7.6 Wearables
7.7 Laptops
7.8 Others

8 Global eSIM Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Energy & Utilities
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Retail
8.6 Consumer Electronics
8.7 Transportation & Logistics

9 Global eSIM Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Airtel
11.2 Apple
11.3 AT&T
11.4 Cisco
11.5 DENT Wireless
11.6 Deutsche Telekom
11.7 Etisalat
11.8 Flexiroam
11.9 Gemalto
11.10 Giesecke & Devrient
11.11 GigSky
11.12 Idemia
11.13 Infineon Technologies
11.14 MTX Connect
11.15 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
11.16 NXP Semiconductors
11.17 Samsung
11.18 Sierra Wireless
11.19 Sinch
11.20 Singtel
11.21 Soracom Mobile
11.22 STMicroelectronics
11.23 Telenor
11.24 Telit
11.25 Thales
11.26 Truphone

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrnu9b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


