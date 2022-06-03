U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

The Worldwide Ethyl Pyruvate Industry is Expected to Reach a Value of $3.19 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market

Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market
Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethyl Pyruvate Market, By Type, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethyl pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) market was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.19 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 6.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

The rising demand for agrochemicals is expected to drive the Ethyl pyruvate market. Ethyl pyruvate is a solvent used in the production of agricultural chemicals such as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Ethyl pyruvate can also be used to improve the solubility of pesticides like neonicotinoids, which are not water-soluble.

It is used as a starting material in the synthesis of other chemical compounds such as ethylene diol, pentaerythritol, and synthetic pyridine derivatives. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of Ethyl pyruvate in pharmacology. It's often used in treating burns and burn infections, cardiac surgery, inflammatory disorders (unspecified), ischemic reperfusion injury, sepsis, and septicemia.

Government laws and regulations requiring compliance with modern environmental standards could pose a significant threat to the market. The basic materials required for industrial ethyl pyruvate manufacturing are readily available in low-cost countries such as China. China is in charge of the majority of global supply delivery and production of Ethyl pyruvate. However, the Chinese governments increased focus on environmental management, as well as the closure of factories that use environmentally unsustainable processes, has had an impact on global Ethyl pyruvate supply, with many downstream companies experiencing inconsistency from their Chinese suppliers.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Aspects covered in this report

  • Based on Type, this market is segmented into 98 % PURITY, 99 % PURITY, and Others.

  • Based on Application, this market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Flavours and Fragrances, Electronics Solvents, and Others.

  • Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Major players operating in this report study include Toray Industries Inc., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Jinon Pharma (Wuhan) Co. Ltd., Jiangyin Kangda Chemical Co. Ltd., Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jinli Biotech Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

3. Key Market Insights

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Price Trend

  • Historic

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2016 - 2020, $)

  • Current

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2021 ($))

  • Forecast

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2022-2027 ($))

  • Technology Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

  • Patent Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

  • Trade Analysis

  • Key Exporting and Importing Countries

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2016 - 2021)

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2016 - 2021)

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

  • Ecosystem Of the Market

  • Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

  • Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

4. COVID Impact

  • Introduction

  • Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

  • Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2027 (%)

  • Revised Market Size

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Billion)

  • COVID Strategies by Company

  • Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

5. Market Dynamics and Outlook

  • Market Dynamics

  • Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

  • Drivers

  • Opportunities

  • Restraints

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

  • Porters Analysis

  • Competitive rivalry

  • Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of substitute products

  • Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Special insights on future disruptions

  • Technical Impact

  • Economic impact

  • Social Impact

6. Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market by Type

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • 98% PURITY

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • 99% PURITY

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Others

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

7. Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market by Application

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Agrochemicals

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Flavours and Fragrances

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Electronics Solvents

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Others

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

8. Market Size by Region

  • Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

  • North America

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • USA

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Canada

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Europe

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • Germany

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Spain

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • France

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • UK

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Rest of Europe

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • China

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • India

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Japan

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • South Korea

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Latin America

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • Brazil

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Rest of South America

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • GCC Countries

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • South Africa

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Rest of MEA

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

9. Key Company Profiles

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Total number of companies covered

  • Top companies market positioning

  • Top companies market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag7yxj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


