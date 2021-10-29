U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.75
    -20.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,571.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,633.25
    -131.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.80
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.60
    +0.62 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,896.94
    -206.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.90
    +67.53 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.19
    -24.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Worldwide Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer is a synthetic rubber, and it is highly resistance in nature. EPDM is majorly used for the purpose of electrical insulation, gaskets, and for lamination. It has great resistance to solvents, tearing, abrasives and temperatures. EPDM is produced by petroleum-extracted raw materials, such as ethylene and propylene. It is a synthetic rubber of high density featured by great resistance to heat, ozone, fluids, and oxidized chemicals.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 7.3% CAGR by 2027 due to the rapidly increasing application sectors such as automotive and building & construction. Primarily, the increasing usage of ethylene propylene diene monomer in the automotive industry is projected to be a key propellant factor for the ethylene propylene diene monomer manufacturing market in the coming years. Additionally, in automotive and industrial production, the demand for the EPDM is anticipated to increase for lubricants, therefore augmenting the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the oversupply of EPDM in the market and the availability of alternatives for the EPDM are the constraints for market growth.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type

  • Solution Polymerization

  • Suspension Polymerization

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Application

  • Building and Construction

  • Automotive

  • Tubes and Tires

  • Plastic Modifications

  • Cables and Wires

  • Lubricant Additives

  • Others

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The report includes the key competitors such as Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., The Dow Chemical Co, SK Global Chemical Co., Johns Manville, Inc., Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, PetroChina Co, Versalis S.p.A., and Warco Biltrite.

Henceforth, the ethylene propylene diene monomer plays a significant role in the expanding automotive industry and the construction and building industry due to its exceptional properties. EPDM continues to obtain popularity with very static chemical properties that offer remarkable weathering resistance and remarkable performance.

  • This report provides the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and the neutral perspective on market performance.

  • Present market trends and developments and potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth are covered.

  • The competitive outlook & strategies of key players in the market are also mentioned in the study.

  • This report depicts the past, current, and estimated market size in terms of value.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Solution Polymerization
5.3. Suspension Polymerization

6. Application: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Building and Construction
6.3. Automotive
6.4. Tubes and Tires
6.5. Plastic Modifications
6.6. Cables and Wires
6.7. Lubricant Additives
6.8. Others

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.5. Rest of the World

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
8.2. Market Developments
8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
8.2.2. Product Launches and execution

9. Vendor Profiles
9.1. Firestone Building Products Company, LLC
9.1.1. Overview
9.1.2. Financial Overview
9.1.3. Product Offerings
9.1.4. Developments
9.1.5. Business Strategy
9.2. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Financial Overview
9.2.3. Product Offerings
9.2.4. Developments
9.2.5. Business Strategy
9.3. The Dow Chemical Co
9.3.1. Overview
9.3.2. Financial Overview
9.3.3. Product Offerings
9.3.4. Developments
9.3.5. Business Strategy
9.4. SK Global Chemical Co.
9.4.1. Overview
9.4.2. Financial Overview
9.4.3. Product Offerings
9.4.4. Developments
9.4.5. Business Strategy
9.5. Johns Manville, Inc.
9.5.1. Overview
9.5.2. Financial Overview
9.5.3. Product Offerings
9.5.4. Developments
9.5.5. Business Strategy
9.6. Lanxess AG
9.6.1. Overview
9.6.2. Financial Overview
9.6.3. Product Offerings
9.6.4. Developments
9.6.5. Business Strategy
9.7. Lion Elastomers, LLC
9.7.1. Overview
9.7.2. Financial Overview
9.7.3. Product Offerings
9.7.4. Developments
9.7.5. Business Strategy
9.8. PetroChina Co
9.8.1. Overview
9.8.2. Financial Overview
9.8.3. Product Offerings
9.8.4. Developments
9.8.5. Business Strategy
9.9. Versalis S.p.A.
9.9.1. Overview
9.9.2. Financial Overview
9.9.3. Product Offerings
9.9.4. Developments
9.9.5. Business Strategy
9.10. Warco Biltrite
9.10.1. Overview
9.10.2. Financial Overview
9.10.3. Product Offerings
9.10.4. Developments
9.10.5. Business Strategy

10. Analyst Opinion

11. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7avr08

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Fall After Apple, Amazon Earnings

    U.S. stock futures declined after results from Apple and Amazon.com showed supply-chain problems and tight labor markets are hitting some of the biggest winners of the pandemic. Earnings are due from Chevron and Exxon Mobil before markets open.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Zendesk to Buy SurveyMonkey Parent. The Stock Slides and Analysts Don’t Like the Deal.

    Zendesk reaches an agreement to acquire Momentive Global, the parent company of SurveyMonkey, for $28 a share.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Top Dividend Stocks for November 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for November.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.