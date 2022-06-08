Worldwide Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carlisle Companies, Dow and Exxon Mobil Among Others
Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market
The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market reached a value of US$ 4.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.32 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a versatile synthetic rubber with unique performance properties. It is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers and is manufactured through suspension, solution polymerization, or gas-phase polymerization processes.
It is commonly used in belts, window and door seals, tubing, roofing membrane, non-slip coatings, radiator, drain tubes, and trunk seals. EPDM exhibits various properties, such as excellent aging, heat, chemical, ozone and weathering resistance, electrical insulation, compression set, and low operating temperatures. As compared to silicon, EPDM offers higher tear strength, durability, and greater bonding with metal, on account of which, it is widely used across the construction, automotive, manufacturing, electrical, and electronics industries.
Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Trends:
Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. EPDM is widely used in cable jacketing, suspension bellows, plugs, molded seals, tubing, and air ducts. Additionally, the increasing product utilization in construction and building applications, such as roofing solutions, basements, swimming pools, and podium decks due to their high flexibility and cost-effectiveness, is favoring the market growth.
Various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based EPDM, that offer temperature flexibility, adhesion to metal, and oil resistance are providing an impetus to the market growth. This, in turn, is assisting sectors in reducing carbon footprint, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications, owing to its high electrical insulation and resistance against water and heat, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on manufacturing process, sales channel and application.
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Solution Polymerization Process
Slurry and Suspension Process
Gas-Phase Polymerization Process
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Breakup by Application:
Automotive
Building and Construction
Manufacturing
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arlanxeo, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group), Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd., Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd), Lion Elastomers, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and West American Rubber Company LLC.
