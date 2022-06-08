Worldwide Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carlisle Companies, Dow and Exxon Mobil Among Others

Company Logo

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market reached a value of US$ 4.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.32 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a versatile synthetic rubber with unique performance properties. It is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers and is manufactured through suspension, solution polymerization, or gas-phase polymerization processes.

It is commonly used in belts, window and door seals, tubing, roofing membrane, non-slip coatings, radiator, drain tubes, and trunk seals. EPDM exhibits various properties, such as excellent aging, heat, chemical, ozone and weathering resistance, electrical insulation, compression set, and low operating temperatures. As compared to silicon, EPDM offers higher tear strength, durability, and greater bonding with metal, on account of which, it is widely used across the construction, automotive, manufacturing, electrical, and electronics industries.



Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. EPDM is widely used in cable jacketing, suspension bellows, plugs, molded seals, tubing, and air ducts. Additionally, the increasing product utilization in construction and building applications, such as roofing solutions, basements, swimming pools, and podium decks due to their high flexibility and cost-effectiveness, is favoring the market growth.

Story continues

Various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based EPDM, that offer temperature flexibility, adhesion to metal, and oil resistance are providing an impetus to the market growth. This, in turn, is assisting sectors in reducing carbon footprint, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications, owing to its high electrical insulation and resistance against water and heat, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on manufacturing process, sales channel and application.



Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Solution Polymerization Process

Slurry and Suspension Process

Gas-Phase Polymerization Process

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Manufacturing

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arlanxeo, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group), Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd., Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd), Lion Elastomers, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and West American Rubber Company LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

6.1 Solution Polymerization Process

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Slurry and Suspension Process

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Gas-Phase Polymerization Process

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

7.1 Direct Sales

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Indirect Sales

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Building and Construction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electrical and Electronics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arlanxeo

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Dow Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Lion Elastomers

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 West American Rubber Company LLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruvu34

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



